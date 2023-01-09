Texas isn't on the schedule for awhile so all Razorback fans can do is jump up and down

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In case you're wondering the most famous photo in Jalen Catalon's time at Arkansas now is in different colors.

Yep, somebody in Austin photoshopped a Razorback photo into a Texas graphic after the safety committed to the Longhorns on Monday.

Fans' heads may explode.

He even used his most famous Razorback photo to make his announcement photo.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron – USA TODAY Sports)

Go ahead choose whatever combination of expletives and complaints you want to have, but for many it's the biggest betrayal of the Hogs' program in history. Talk about shock value.

After an injury-plagued time with the Hogs, the free safety from Mansfield, Texas, decided to go home to be with the Longhorns Sideshow in Austin. Since it's a safe bet medical people cleared him on the shoulder issues, now they can hold their breath every time he makes a tackle to see if he gets up in one piece.

Maybe the most frustrating thing of all there's nothing Hog fans can really enjoy as far as direct payback.

They will have to continue to push for Texas to somehow go 0-12 every year and lose every single game they ever play. Many wish they could invent a way for them to lose the spring game every year.

There will be predictions for failure because Texas has been sort of down on luck lately.

New coach Steve Sarkisian has revitalized hopes, but after falling short against Alabama this past season hurt the Longhorns' faithful, everybody with the Hogs cheered.

Before the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he was a preseason All-American ... and both seasons were de-railed by injury that may have taken some shine off projections as a high NFL draft selection.

But that's now Texas' issue to deal with.

Hog fans will just have to be mad.

Jalen Catalon at Arkansas

2022 Phil Steele Preseason First-Team All-America

2022 Phil Steele Preseason First-Team All-SEC

2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

2021 Preseason Second-Team All-American (AP)

2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

2020 All-SEC First Team (AP)

2020 All-SEC Second Team (Coaches)

2020 Phil Steele Third-Team All-American

2020 FWAA Freshman All-American

2020 Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist

2020 The Athletic Freshman All-American

2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Week

2020 Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week

2020 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

HOGS FEED:

WHAT EVERYBODY IS SAYING AHEAD OF GEORGIA-TCU NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

RAZORBACK FANS HAVE ANOTHER CHANCE TO WATCH HORNSBY PLAY QUARTERBACK IN ARKANSAS

IS SOMETHING SO SIMPLE ALL THAT'S NEEDED TO TAKE DOWN RAZORBACKS?

ARKANSAS COULDN'T EXECUTE BASICS AGAINST AUBURN

COULD TEXAS, OKLAHOMA BE HEADED OVER JOIN THE SEC FAMILY A LITTLE SOONER THAN PLANNED?

EQUIPMENT DEBACLE AT A&M LEADS TO DISCOVER OF HOGS' SOCIAL MEDIA GEM

DON'T LET FACTS GET IN WAY OF IRRATIONAL HATE WITH KENDAL BRILES, HOGS' OFFENSE

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA COMING SOON, BUT THEN WHO'S NEXT FOR THE SEC?

PEYTON HILLIS SHOWED POTENTIAL FOR BIGGEST PLAY IN HIS LIFE AT YOUNG AGE

HOGS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR KENDAL BRILES, QUARTERBACK KJ JEFFERSON STAYING WITH HOGS

BRILES, JEFFERSON REVEAL WHETHER THEY WILL REMAIN WITH RAZORBACK PROGRAM

TEXAS EXPECTED TO TARGET PROMINENT SEC COACHES, BUT MUSSELMAN NOT BEST FIT AMONG THE GROUP

ARKANSAS CAN'T LOSE WHAT IT NEVER REALLY HAD WITH NICK SMITH'S EXTENDED ABSENCE

ARKANSAS DECIDES TO HIRE SECOND DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TO ASSIST

HOGS THOUGHT THEY HAD AVOIDED POTENTIAL NIGHTMARE, BUT PETRINO ENDS UP AT A&M ANYWAY

RAZORBACKS' ATHLETIC DIRECTOR HUNTER YURACHEK ON PROCEDURES AFTER DAMAR HAMLIN INJURY

BILLS' DAMAR HAMLIN LEAVING FIELD ALIVE DUE IN PART TO A COUPLE OF OTHER TRAGEDIES IN SPORTS WITH ARKANSAS TIES

RED FLAGS WITH JORDAN DOMINECK DEPARTURE DESPITE RECENT PLEDGE TO STAY

OHIO ST. LEARNED WHAT ARKANSAS ALREADY KNOWS, TEXAS/OU NEED TO LEARN ALSO

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.