Razorback Fans Have Another Chance to Hornsby Play Quarterback in Arkansas

FRISCO, Texas – Razorback fans who wanted another chance to see Malik Hornsby play again will get that opportunity once again – in Jonesboro.

Against the Red Wolves.

After a long time in the portal searching for the right landing spot, former Arkansas back-up quarterback Malik Hornsby finally found a home at Texas State.

If the current Sun Belt Conference scheduling formula holds up, the Bobcats will travel to Jonesboro for a conference game in 2023.

There was a great deal of interest in Hornsby at the Power Five level, but much of that was centered around the idea that he would move from quarterback to receiver.

However, the speedster who grew up a couple of hours west of San Marcos where Texas State is located, stuck to his guns. He wanted to play quarterback and he's going to get that opportunity.

The one thing he should get is quarterback development. While much is made about the growth of starter KJ Jefferson, there never seemed to be an upward swing for Hornsby.

However, head coach GJ Kinne may be the best person on the planet to relate to Hornsby and help him achieve his dreams of being a successful quarterback. Kinne was a Texas high school quarterback also who found a way to make a name for himself at a Group of Five school at Tulsa.

He destroyed records on his path to a career in the NFL.

As for adversity, Kinne will be able to speak from a place of authority while guiding Hornsby. While Kinne was quarterback at Canton high school where his dad was the head football coach, he had the horrifying moment of being notified while in school that Doyle Robertson, the father of one of Kinne's teammates, had just walked into the athletic office and shot his dad.

An ESPN documentary done on events of that day even reported that Kinne had been led to believe his father was dead. After recovery, his father landed a job with Baylor.

That meant the Texas 3A Player of the Year was essentially free to transfer to wherever his family thought was best. It turns out that was with former Arkansas assistant and current UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor.

Kinne had knocked Traylor out of the playoffs the previous season. He threw for 430 yards and seven touchdowns in a 61-58 shootout in the second round to prevent Traylor's team from repeating as state champions.

For perspective, schools in Class 3A in Texas would be 4A-5A schools in Arkansas.

Kinne's mother and stepfather lived in Gilmer, so Kinne moved there to start over, leaving behind a Canton team that would have been state champion favorites had he been able to stay.

Speaking of Traylor, Kinne will possibly be counting on Hornsby to help him take down his former coach as they are scheduled to meet up in San Antonio's Alamodome the second week of the season.

Prior to his transfer, Hornsby was 18-of-39 for 314 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions over three seasons at Arkansas.



