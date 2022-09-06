PHOTOS: Who Was Wearing Green (or Not) in Practice Tuesday

Photos from Tuesday's practice as Razorbacks get ready for South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson finally got to work without the green no-contact jersey Tuesday.

Nobody was seen in a green jersey for the four periods the media was allowed to view the drills that consisted of mostly individual drills, but did have a downfield tackling drill and some light contact work.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who directly coaches the safeties, kept stressing the secondary to "attack the inside hip" during the drill.

Safeties Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher were not seen at the practice.

Backup center Marcus Henderson along with defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols and offensive lineman Josh Powell were also back apparently practicing at full speed.

The Hogs will continue preparations for Saturday morning's SEC opener against South Carolina at 11 a.m. at Razorback Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN and fuboTV.

Photos from Tuesday’s Practice Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson during practice Tuesday on the outdoor field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson at Tuesday afternoon's practice working without a green jersey in preparation for Saturday's game with South Carolina. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jordan Domineck with defensive line coach Deke Adams during practice Tuesday on the outdoor field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jordan Domineck at Tuesday afternoon's practice with defensive line coach Deke Adams in preparation for Saturday's game with South Carolina. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Hudson Clark during practice Tuesday on the outdoor field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson at Tuesday afternoon's practice working without a green jersey in preparation for Saturday's game with South Carolina. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom during practice Tuesday on the outdoor field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

HOGS FEED:

HOGS UP IN POLLS THAT NOW INCLUDE FLORIDA'S BIG LEAP

EVERYBODY EXCEPT LSU HAPPY ABOUT OPENING WEEKEND FOR SEC TEAMS

RB DOMINIQUE JOHNSON STARTING TO SEE WORK IN PRACTICES

RAZORBACK DEFENDERS PICK UP LEAGUE HONORS AFTER WIN OVER CINCINNATI

SEC SHORTS DOES SECOND VIDEO ... JUST FOR LSU

WE RANK THE REST OF THE SCHEDULE ON ABILITY TO GIVE HOGS PROBLEMS

PETERS JOINS COWBOYS PRACTICE SQUAD TO GET IN FOOTBALL SHAPE

PITTMAN WORRIED ABOUT FACT HE ISN'T WORRIED, PLUS INJURY UPDATE

SEC SHORTS PUTS OREGON, UTAH IN THE CROSSHAIRS

WATCH: ANDY HODGES TALKS HOW THIS IS DEFINITELY KJ JEFFERSON'S TEAM

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.