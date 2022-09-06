PHOTOS: Who Was Wearing Green (or Not) in Practice Tuesday

Skip to main content

Hogs’ Dominique Johnson Practices Without Green Jersey

Photos from Tuesday's practice as Razorbacks get ready for South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson finally got to work without the green no-contact jersey Tuesday.

Nobody was seen in a green jersey for the four periods the media was allowed to view the drills that consisted of mostly individual drills, but did have a downfield tackling drill and some light contact work.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who directly coaches the safeties, kept stressing the secondary to "attack the inside hip" during the drill.

Safeties Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher were not seen at the practice.

Backup center Marcus Henderson along with defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols and offensive lineman Josh Powell were also back apparently practicing at full speed.

The Hogs will continue preparations for Saturday morning's SEC opener against South Carolina at 11 a.m. at Razorback Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN and fuboTV.

Photos from Tuesday’s Practice

KJ Jefferson-Practice
Dominique Johnson-Practice
Jordan Domineck-Practice
Jordan Domineck-Practice
Hudson Clark-Practice
Dominique Johnson-Practice
Barry Odom-Practice
