Alabama transfer has quietly played his way onto semifinalist for two major awards

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders doesn't do a lot of talking, but his play is getting noticed.

More than just Razorback fans are noticing, too.

Tuesday he was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Butkus Award one of 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) grabs Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. (John Reed / USA TODAY Sports)

The Butkus Award is given to nation's best linebacker every year. The Chuck Bednarik Award is given to the top defensive player.

Sanders has emerged as one of the Razorbacks’ top defensive playmakers this season. He has racked up 65 total tackles, second most on the Hogs, with a team-best 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks through eight games. With his help, Arkansas leads the SEC in sacks per game (3.0) and ranks second in total sacks (24).

Sanders, the SEC leader in sacks (6.5) and forced fumbles (3), has four double-digit tackle games this season, most among all Razorback defenders.

He is one of only two SEC defenders since 2000 to have recorded double-digit tackles with two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in a game.

Sanders was named the Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month for September after finishing the month tied for the national lead in sacks (5.5) while pacing Arkansas in tackles for loss (6.5) and forced fumbles (2).

Sanders was placed on midseason All-America teams by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News and The Athletic in October.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders reacts after a defensive stop in a win over South Carolina on Sept. 10, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Gunnar Rathbun / Arkansas Communications)

The Butkus Award winner will be named on or before Dec. 7 after finalists are named on Nov. 21 by the award committee.

The 2022 Butkus Award winner will be honored at a televised event on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The Bednarik Award is part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 8. The formal presentation of the Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, N.J., on March 10, 2023.

Sanders and the Razorbacks host No. 23 Liberty for Homecoming Week at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game will air on SEC Network.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

