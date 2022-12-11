After a few years in North Carolina, he's coming home after three years in Chapel Hill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jacolby Criswell is coming home.

The Morrilton native announced on social media Saturday he's made his choice after entering the transfer portal following a few years at North Carolina playing for Mack Brown.

He was in Fayetteville on an official visit.

This means he won't be taking a visit to Wisconsin where former Tar Heels offensive coordinator Phil Longo now serves under the same title and planned to host his former quarterback for an official visit next weekend.

He becomes the third scholarship quarterback on the roster. Georgia prep quarterback Malachi Singleton is expected to sign with the Razorbacks during the early signing period that runs Dec. 21-23.

Second-year starting quarterback KJ Jefferson recently announced his plans to return to Arkansas for the 2023 season.

Criswell signed with the Tar Heels in 2020 as a consensus 4-star prospect. He also had offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oklahoma State and other schools.

He backed up the ACC’s Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year, Drake Maye, this season and appeared in three games. He completed 2 of 6 passes for 9 yards, and rushed 4 times for 39 yards.

He started a game against Wofford during the 2021 season and was 11-of-19 passing for 125 yards and 1 touchdown, and rushed 5 times for 66 yards and 1 touchdown. He appeared in three other games.

As a true freshman, he played in six games in 2020. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 16 yards and was intercepted once that year, and had 9 carries for 26 yards.

He plans to enroll in January.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACKS QUIET SOME CONCERNS WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT WIN OVER OKLAHOMA

SHOULD HOGS BE LOOKING AT SOMEONE THAT'S NEVER BEEN A DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TO REPLACE BARRY ODOM?

ISAIAH SATEGNA'S NIL DEAL SHOWS VALUE OF SOME OF THESE MINOR BOWL GAMES

STATUS OF TREVON BRAZILE UPDATED AND THE OUTLOOK ISN'T GOOD

KEY STAT SHOWS HOGS MISSING INGREDIENT PAST TEAMS HAD IN ABUNDANCE

BARRY ODOM APPARENTLY HEADED OUT OF TOWN AFTER ALL ... TO LAS VEGAS

SAM PITTMAN, LANE KIFFIN HAVE DIFFERENT APPROACH LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS

TRANSFER PORTAL: WHO'S IN, WHO'S OUT IN THE SEC?

HOGS LAND IN TOP 25 AFTER STARTING SEASON 10-0 WITH TWO BLOWOUTS

SAMARA SPENCER, SAYLOR POFFENBARGER LEAD HOGS PAST ORAL ROBERTS

HOW KANSAS FOOTBALL SET THINGS IN MOTION FOR HOGS' EXPLODING IN FOOTBALL

FORMER HOGS, OLE MISS COACH TALKS HONESTLY ABOUT HUGH FREEZE

RAZORBACK FANS GET TO SEE WHAT MUSSELMAN ENVISION LAST SPRING

CRAZINESS IN TULSA JOB SEARCH OPENING DOOR FOR HOGS' DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR?

NEXT 47 DAYS WILL SAY A LOT ABOUT HOW HOGS STACK UP IN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL WORLD

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel