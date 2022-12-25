Prepare for Heart of Bowl Season with Hilarious Video Recap

SEC Shorts helps you laugh all the way from summer to the end of the season with their comedic videos

If fans could transport themselves back to this past summer to explain how the SEC season unfolded to their past selves, both would be shocked.

The past self would be stunned at how almost all expectations were absolutely wrong and the current self would be blown away by how much he or she forgot was supposed to happen.

As you unwind from Christmas and get ready for the main portion of bowl season [sorry Florida], refresh yourself on how we got here through the funny, yet poignant skits put on my our friends at SEC Shorts.