Hogs’ November Now Appears Much Tougher ... Even Liberty

Even with three losses, finishing second in West still not out of picture for Hogs.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Over the SEC East, Georgia and Tennessee will sort things out but it's going to be interesting on the other side.

LSU is the team on a roll while everybody else in the West is just trying to figure things out after they kicked Ole Miss sideways Saturday, 45-20.

With only four games left on the schedule (three in the league), there's still not guarantee of anything, although there will be people trying to pin a number on it.

Handicapping the remaining five weeks in the league is impossible.

Don't agree? You haven't been paying attention very well and if there was anybody picking South Carolina over Texas A&M this past weekend, I missed it.

And Arkansas is stuck right in the middle of the pack with four wins. It's called parity and apparently it's arrived in the SEC.

In August when hopes were high and the Razorbacks were undefeated, not many people were predicting any problem in these last five games.

Now all five may you change guarantees to hope.

Including the anticipated blowout against Liberty on Nov. 5 at Razorback Stadium. BYU literally were flamed by Liberty on Saturday, 41-14.

After that comes home games against LSU and Ole Miss. The Hogs better get their secondary problems settled out quickly.

The next four games could be a brutal stretch. There are no more off weeks and it starts this week at Auburn, who apparently is not going to dump Bryan Harson until they hire an athletics director.

It's anybody's guess if they have a clue who they want to bring in unless some of the wealthy boosters are talking to Deion Sanders without telling anybody. Do not discount that as a possibility.

The Tigers can run the ball with one of the best running backs in the league in Tank Bigsby. Both Mississippi State and BYU ran the ball at times on the Hogs' defense, especially the Bulldogs who haven't done much since that game a couple of weeks ago.

Taking a big win over Auburn for granted might be based on a little over-reach.

Just like thinking in August that November would be a simple run to a big-time bowl game for everybody around New Year's.

That loss against the Aggies back in September is going to haunt this Razorback team all season. They lost momentum, some confidence and a lot of feelings most people hoped were buried bubbled back to the surface.

Now the Aggies are fighting for their lives to qualify for a bowl game the Great Quarterback Guru in College Station will probably back out of playing if at all possible.

He could get canned, but I know a lot of A&M boosters and even though they can afford to write the check easily to dump him, they really don't have a taste for it right now. They are beginning to figure out his reputation hasn't match reality.

If the SEC is trying to model itself after the NFL, the competitive balance is getting there. That's parity.

In the East, after the two teams at the top, there's not two games of separation in anybody, including Vanderbilt. The West has just two games difference in the league records from top to bottom.

These last five weeks are going to be entertaining with the Hogs at a crossroads coming out of a bye week.

Let the guessing begin what the final record will be.

