Did KJ Jefferson's Shoulder Injury Cause Hogs' Offense to Drop a Little

Hogs coach Sam Pittman says nagging injury came before Texas A&M loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently we know the reason now Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson started looking a little different.

What we didn't know with any certainty was it was a shoulder injury that apparently is still cause some sort of issue.

Sam Pittman couldn't exactly remember when it happened.

"I can't remember the game," he said at his Monday press conference. "I'm wanting to say it might have been going into A&M on a Thursday, he threw a ball and didn't finish practice."

In hindsight it sort of makes sense now.

Jefferson wasn't particularly sharp throwing the ball, but there really wasn't any answers readily available.

It also affected his running with the big quarterback not running in the usual physical manner, even covering up on occasions downfield.

The throwing improved a little bit with big offensive numbers in losses to Alabama and Mississippi State, then a win over BYU.

But it didn't look crisp, as some folks call it.

"It's been nagging him a little bit and so we decided not to throw him last week," Pittman said while going through some of the walking wounded. "I anticipate him being healthy and ready to go (against Auburn)."

There are still some players with nagging problems. Safety Myles Slusher will be re-evaluated again with his calf injury and Malik Chavis is nearing a return. They are hoping LaTavious Brini is back.

He's had an ankle bothering him for five or six weeks now.

"Hopefully it's healed," Pittman said. "We'll know a little bit more about that."

Offensive lineman Marcus Henderson is still a question mark, but Ty'Kiest Crawford is expected to be back this week.

Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood has also been dealing with a shoulder injury seemingly since spring practice and he's still going to be dealing with it. That was new.

"It'll be a nagging thing with him, probably throughout the year," Pittman said. "He feels a lot better, but we'll probably still have him in the green (no contact) at practice."

The Razorbacks basically haven't hit a lick at a snake since the win over BYU.

"I think we did the right thing," Pittman said. "We'll obviously wait to see on Saturday if it is the right call or not, but we feel like it is."

The bottom line on all of it is the Hogs will go to Auburn with some players still nursing some nagging things.

One thing that will be watched, though, is Jefferson and how he looks after taking any hits on his right side. These "nagging" things tend to come back in games whenever they take a direct hit.

Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) are set for an 11 a.m. (CT) kickoff on Saturday from Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network and fuboTV with a free trial available.

