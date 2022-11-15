Attitude about transfers has changed for Hogs' coach, mainly because they had to

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman isn't a fan of college football's transfer portal for a lot of reasons.

With a rules change, he's just going to embrace it.

"The world doesn't wait on you long enough," he said Monday at his press conference on the transfer portal.

The NCAA changed the rules heading into this year that you no longer are limited to 25 new additions (plus up to seven more if that many players transfer out). Now teams just have to stay under the 85 total.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, a transfer from Oklahoma, tries to break a tackle from LSU defensive back Greg Brooks, who transferred from Arkansas, during the Tigers' 13-10 win Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fyaetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Since boosters and fans see that news, their view is what are you waiting for winning games. Pittman, mired in a 5-5 season that had much higher expectations back in August, now finds himself having to win at least one more game to reach a bowl games.

Adding a quarterback with a nagging shoulder injury of some sort doesn't help things.

With nothing left to play for now except getting a few weeks of extra practice time to evaluate folks in December, there's not a lot to play for this year.

"I'm not going to sit here and be bull-headed and lose a whole bunch of games and all that stuff because I don't believe that maybe that's the right way to do it," he said.

That's a fast way to get an early start on retirement living at Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs and he knows that very well.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 13-10. (Nelson Chenault – USA TODAY Sports)

"If you're trying to build a program within four or five years, you get to year three or whatever and you're gone," Pittman said. "Everybody wants to win now. It certainly has changed the way that I've looked at the transfer portal, too."

Under a now-antique system, coaches recruited the best high school talent they could to fill in games and added a couple of transfers along the way and built a team. They don't get to stay long enough to build much these days.

It's also going to cause some players on the Razorbacks' roster now to have to find somewhere to go. Scholarships are one-year deals for a few decades now, but most coaches wouldn't just out-right cut players unless there was an off-field issue.

That's changing, too.

"Now, I think if you have a really good player, regardless of what position he is, and he wants to come, you take him," Pittman said. Before, I wouldn't do that. Before, I was like 'No, I'm going to be loyal to these guys. They're plenty good enough for us to win the SEC' and stuff like that.'"

Players are going to have to fight to keep their playing time, it sounds like.

Blame the NCAA. Don't blame the coaches because he was exactly right when he said earlier coaches don't have three years to re-build things.

They'll be fired before it happens. Forget what you've always grown as the way to do it.

For the Hogs' Lunatic Fringe it's been an excuse for failure by fans and coaches for decades.

Get ready for the revolving door to start flying.

HOGS FEED:

SEC SHORTS: CONFERENCE TRIES UNIQUE WAY OF DETERMINING DIVISION CHAMPIONS

RAZORBACKS, LSU AT TIMES LOOKED LIKE TWO MULES FIGHTING OVER A TURNIP

LIKE IT OR NOT THIS ONE'S ON SAM

ANDY'S RECAP: ALLHOGS EDITOR BREAKS DOWN 13-10 LOSS TO LSU

POTENTIALLY DEPLETED HOGS FACE DEEP VETERAN TEAM IN FORDHAM

EARLY SIGNING DAY PASSES HOGS QUIETLY, BUT MOVEMENT HAS BEGUN IN 2023 CLASS

SEC SHORTS CREW SENDS ALABAMA TO FANTASY PLAYOFF CAMP

SEC ROUND-UP: AUBURN PLAYERS MUST GO TO CLASS WITH HARSIN GONE

WWE LOOKING TO BRING MORE RAZORBACKS INTO THE FOLD

RAZORBACKS HAVE CLEAR PLAN FOR FOCUS HEADING INTO FRIDAY NIGHT'S GAME WITH FORDHAM

SEC ROLL CALL ON A CRAZY WEEKEND ACROSS THE SEC WITH MATT MITCHELL.

HOGS CALL ON NBA PLAYER IN NEW RECRUITING VIDEO AFTER MISSING ON TARGETED RECRUIT

RAZORBACK WOMEN WIN SEASON OPENER OVER UAPB

RICKY COUNCIL, TREVON BRAZILE PACE STRONG SECOND HALF AS RAZORBACKS WIN SEASON OPENER

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel