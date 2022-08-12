Hogs’ Coach Sam Pittman on First Day in Pads ‘Wonderful’

Sam Pittman on wide receivers, more after six practices

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It may mark the official start of football season when the pads come on, like Arkansas did Thursday.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman thought it was a "wonderful practice."

"If we had a terrible practice, I'd say it," he said later. "We got a lot of things accomplished.:

The Hogs went through a wide range of drills. They covered a lot, even in the 20 minutes or so the media was allowed to watch.

Razorbacks defensive lineman Marcus Miller in fall camp Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, on the outdoor practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

One thing we did learn is Warren's Marcus Miller had arthroscopic surgery on his knee this week and isn't expected back for a few weeks, according to Pittman.

"It is disappointing because he's worked so hard and was doing so well," he said after Thursday's practice. "I believe he'll be back when school starts (somewhere around Aug. 22). He'll have two weeks before the Cincinnati game.

"He's got a good attitude and the surgery went well."

The procedure was done for a little cleanup in a knee.

During the portion of practice the media was allowed to see, the offense ran a passing drill and we got to see good-on-good

It was spirited. At one point, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood lined up on the right side and preseason All-American Jalen Catalon jumped in to guard him one-on-one.

Catalon won on that play.

Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and safety Jalen Catalon go one-on-one during Thursday's practice on the outdoor fields at the football facility in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

"I felt like the defense wanted to get to the ball worse than we wanted to keep them away," Pittman said later."We talked to them about that."

Thursday's practice was the sixth and they will return for a normal practice on Friday afternoon. We'll hear from the linebackers and position coach Michael Scherer afterwards.

Saturday is a scrimmage that will not be open to the fans or the media.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACKS HAVE MUCH CLOSER SECOND GAME IN SPAIN ON THURSDAY

WIDE RECEIVER JADON HASELWOOD "MORE APPRECIATED" WITH HOGS

HOGS WIN OPENER IN EUROPEAN TOUR IN BIG FASHION

RAZORBACKS' GAME IN ARLINGTON AGAINST OKLAHOMA STATE EVEN INTERESTS NON-FANS

CORNERBACK MALIK CHAVIS ADJUSTING TO POSITION CHANGE IN HOGS' SECONDARY

WHERE HOGS RANK IN FIRST TOP 25 POLL BY COACHES

RAZORBACKS' TIGHT ENDS COACH ON NIL 'FREE AGENCY WITH NO RULES'

HOGS' TIGHT END NATHAN BAX MOVING UP FAST FOR A GUY NEVER TARGETED IN A GAME

HOGS' TIGHT ENDS NATHAN BAX, TREY KNOX AND HUDSON HENRY AFTER PRACTICE SUNDAY

HOGS RUNNING BACKS COACH ON WHAT HE SAW IN DOMINIQUE JOHNSON NOBODY ELSE COULD SEE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.