Hogs’ Defensive Lineman Jordan Domineck Figuring It Out

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Who is this guy?

Nobody knew who Jordan Domineck is in Arkansas, really outside of the football center. He's a tall, quiet guy that you would automatically assume in Fayetteville does something with Razorback athletics.

But you have to ask to find out. Hogs coach Sam Pittman knows.

"I tell you who made a couple really good plays was Jordan Domineck," Pittman said after Saturday's scrimmage. "He showed his speed. On the 'get the ball back,' we were outside the quarterback, and he ran him down. He's got some speed. He's come a really long way in two weeks."

Razorbacks defensive lineman Jordan Domineck at practice Tuesday morning on the outdoor grass practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

The senior transfer brings four years of production in the ACC with Georgia Tech, so he's got some quality experience.

Part of what drew him to the Razorbacks was to play somewhere it mattered. Most of Atlanta is not even aware these days the Yellow Jackets even exist.

That's not the case in Fayetteville with the Hogs.

And he's probably had some early jitters in fall camp along with LSU transfer defensive end Landon Jackson.

"Both of them are getting comfortable with the defense," Pittman said about defensive coordinator Barry Odom's installing defense. "His last install was on Friday, but it’s not the overwhelming volume that it’s been before."

Domineck may be starting to figure it out.

Arkansas Razorbacks safety Jalen Catalon during fall camp practice Aug. 18, 2022, on the outdoor grass field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

"Jordan’s had a really good camp," Safety Jalen Catalon said Saturday. "The first couple days, you’ve got the little jitters, and you’re with a new team. You’re not sure what to expect out of a new team. Once those first two practice hit, he took full strides.

"You can tell that he’s a good player. Not just in a scheme standpoint, but off his ability to rush the quarterback and chase him down as well. He’s surprised us with how fast he is on the D-line. He’s been doing really good, along with the other guys on the D-line."

Now they've figured it out and you just get the idea the guy who liked what he found in Fayetteville over Atlanta may be a big part of it.

Don't be surprised to see him stay around awhile ... even after he runs out of eligibility.

HOGS FEED:

HOGS' ADDING ONE PLUS ONE AS FEATURE BACK MIGHT EQUAL THREE BY END OF SEASON

RAZORBACKS' DALTON WAGNER, JALEN CATALON AFTER SATURDAY'S SCRIMMAGE

SEC ROUNDUP: BULLDOGS NEEDING RECEIVERS TO STEP UP

DID YOUR FAVORITE COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM JUST GET RELEGATED TO LOWER DIVISION?

WE WILL ONLY KNOW WHAT PITTMAN WANTS US TO KNOW

HOGS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR KENDAL BRILES MAY EXPECT MORE FROM KJ JEFFERSON THAN SOME FANS

SEC ROUNDUP: LSU SIGNS CHILD OF FORMER NFL, HALL OF FAMER

BARRY ODOM MAY NOT WANT TO BE HEAD COACH AGAIN

HOGS PUT ON THE BOXING GLOVES TO HELP THEIR FOOTWORK IN PASS COVERAGE

SIMEON BLAIR SHOWING BARRY ODOM SIGNS OF HAVING A COACHING FUTURE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.