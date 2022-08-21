How Hogs Could Fit Two Feature Backs in One-Back Offense

Sam Pittman says Rocket Sanders will be feature back in addition to injured Dominique Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was kinda interesting Saturday afternoon when Sam Pittman said Arkansas would have two featured running backs.

Considering they have a one-back offense how that works is a mystery.

"Rocket is the featured back," Pittman said about Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. "That’s who he is and that’s without Dominique Johnson back, and then we’ll have two featured backs at that point."

The first historical thought that leaps to mind is when SMU legitimately had two featured backs in Eric Dickerson and Craig James.

Dickerson is the one most remember because he has a Hall of Fame career in the NFL while a knee injury in the USFL sent James to the broadcasting booth.

With the Mustangs over a four-year period from 1979-82 they were as good of a combination as anybody in the game at any price.

Razorbacks running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders takes a water break during Saturday afternoon's practice in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

He's hoping Rocket and Johnson could be a similar 1-2 punch for the Razorbacks this year. Hope is about the best he can have right now considering Johnson suffered a knee injury in the Outback Bowl and has been rehabbing that injury since then.

Don't expect him to immediately be at the level he played at last season. Johnson may get there, but he won't start there unless there's been a lot of work we don't know about.

"We’re going to look at (Johnson) a little bit in individuals next week," Pittman said. "We’ll see where he is. We’re going to look at him in some non-contact stuff over bags. He’s done it indoors in the rehab."

Apparently that's been positive, which may be as big of a testimony to advances in knee surgery and the Hogs' training staff getting him back this quick.

"He looks great," Pittman said. "You’ll know as much as me with how he looks at practice."

Through spring and most of fall camp it's been a gaggle of players at running back.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green at practice Aug. 6, 2022, at the outdoor grass practice field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

"We have three good running backs," Pittman said, adding AJ Green into the featured pair. "I believe in every one of them. Rocket has just proven it a little more and he’s proven he needs more reps than the other ones."

The guess is the Hogs could have another committee approach at running back.

Last year didn't look that bad with those guys coming into the game, always fresh, able to do things they hadn't been able to do running the ball in years.

Maybe there's a way to have three featured backs in a one-back offense.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACKS' DALTON WAGNER, JALEN CATALON AFTER SATURDAY'S SCRIMMAGE

SEC ROUNDUP: BULLDOGS NEEDING RECEIVERS TO STEP UP

DID YOUR FAVORITE COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM JUST GET RELEGATED TO LOWER DIVISION?

WE WILL ONLY KNOW WHAT PITTMAN WANTS US TO KNOW

HOGS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR KENDAL BRILES MAY EXPECT MORE FROM KJ JEFFERSON THAN SOME FANS

SEC ROUNDUP: LSU SIGNS CHILD OF FORMER NFL, HALL OF FAMER

BARRY ODOM MAY NOT WANT TO BE HEAD COACH AGAIN

HOGS PUT ON THE BOXING GLOVES TO HELP THEIR FOOTWORK IN PASS COVERAGE

SIMEON BLAIR SHOWING BARRY ODOM SIGNS OF HAVING A COACHING FUTURE

SEC ROUNDUP: HOW LANE KIFFIN FOUND A KICKER AT A KEGGER

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.