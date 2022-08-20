SEC Round-Up: Bulldogs' Receivers Need to Get Better Fast

Matt Corral injured in New England; Arkansas, Auburn locked in battle for Baye Fall; Georgia can't recruit D-linemen; Which SEC QB landed Sports Illustrated cover and so much more

In this Aug. 20 edition of the SEC Round-Up, we find out which SEC quarterback was found worthy of an SI cover shoot, look deeper into what is becoming an important recruiting week, wrap fall camp, and explore why Georgia is coming up short when recruiting defensive linemen.

The preseason polls are all out and the University of Alabama football team is again at No. 1, continuing its streak of holding that ranking at some point of every season since 2008. Except for some of the continuing eduction students, the only...

The Alabama Crimson Tide has an advantage few schools enjoy: A lot of the top talent in high school resides in its own state. The thought of playing for a top-tier program...

We were granted a rather large viewing window during Auburn's Saturday practice. This practice happened a day after Friday afternoon's important second scrimmage. Here's what we saw.

Five-star center Baye Fall recently released his final seven schools, including Auburn, Seton Hall, Arkansas, Kansas State, Colorado, Texas, and Rutgers. The six-foot-ten 205-pound bruiser from Denver, Colorado is...

Auburn's two coordinators were not about to let any big news slip following the Tigers' second scrimmage. According to both Jeff Schmedding and Eric Kiesau, Auburn's scrimmage...

Scores of Gators from the past and the present took the practice field for day 13 of Florida's 2022 fall camp, as the current team prepared for its second scrimmage of camp on Saturday with members of previous squads...

Thursday marked the arrival of the final two members of the Florida Gators 2022-23 basketball roster freshmen Riley Kugel and Aleksander Szymczyk, according to 247Sports' Jacob Rudner. The two fall enrollees were the only players...

Buford High School is home to some of the best talent in the country, and King Joseph Edwards could very well be the most highly touted player on the roster. Fortunately for UGA fans, the Dawgs...

For the first time in program history, a national championship-winning starting quarterback will return under center for the University of Georgia. It has been an improbable career, to say least, when...

Georgia currently has 17 verbal commits in the 2023 recruiting class, with several massive targets having made their decisions in recent weeks along the defensive front class. We preview the names left...

Kim Mulkey went into the offseason with a plan. Looking to revamp her roster and add a few inside pieces, she did that beautifully via the transfer portal. But there was another challenge she faced and that was to replace All-SEC guard Khayla Pointer. The dynamic point guard...

fLSU has filled 21 spots in their 2023 class, but this program isn’t finished just yet. With a few high-priority targets left on their radar, we could see this class crack the Top-5 team recruiting rankings in the blink of an eye. Head coach Brian Kelly has...

2024 Duncanville (Texas) edge Colin Simmons is set for a dominant junior season with one of the top high school football programs in the country, but the 5-star prospect will...

Mississippi State football runs the Air Raid offense, which is founded upon getting the ball into playmakers' hands with what is most of the time a relatively even distribution between pass-catchers. Problems can occur...

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen isn't on the football field any longer following he and the Florida Gators parting ways when he was fired, but he's not removed from the sport. According to a report...

Ahead of the 2022 college football season, recruiting is taking center stage from coast to coast. For Eli Drinkwitz and his new staff at Missouri, things are expected to be...

Missouri looks to rebound in the third year of the Eli Drinkwitz era. Most fans understand that there are two quarterbacks on the field at all times. One takes control on offense under center. That would be...

The Missouri Tigers are less than two weeks away from their Thursday night season opener against Louisiana Tech and Brady Cook is set to take the first snap for the Tigers in 2022. The sophomore hasn’t...

Pool is entering another season at Arkansas, and he is likely the focal point of its defense entering the 2022 season. The Razorback linebacker led...

Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral left Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots in a walking boot, sources reported over the weekend. Corral, a third round pick by the Carolina Panthers...

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off...

Tennessee held their last full Fall Camp practice Friday morning. Vols head coach Josh Heupel addressed the media afterward to talk Bru McCoy's eligibility, areas he believes...

The Texas A&M Aggies capped off last season by signing the highest-rated recruiting class in modern history. While their historic class does warrant much excitement, the impact of the talented freshmen won’t be completely felt until...

The 2022-23 SEC schedule for new Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor’s first season now has dates after the release of the Aggies’ SEC opponents a month ago. The Aggies will open the SEC slate...

