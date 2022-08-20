Skip to main content

SEC Round-Up: Bulldogs' Receivers Need to Get Better Fast

Matt Corral injured in New England; Arkansas, Auburn locked in battle for Baye Fall; Georgia can't recruit D-linemen; Which SEC QB landed Sports Illustrated cover and so much more
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In this Aug. 20 edition of the SEC Round-Up, we find out which SEC quarterback was found worthy of an SI cover shoot, look deeper into what is becoming an important recruiting week, wrap fall camp, and explore why Georgia is coming up short when recruiting defensive linemen.

Alabama Logo

Just a Minute: 10 Thoughts After Release of Preseason Poll

The preseason polls are all out and the University of Alabama football team is again at No. 1, continuing its streak of holding that ranking at some point of every season since 2008. Except for some of the continuing eduction students, the only...

Recruiting Rundown: Sweet Home Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide has an advantage few schools enjoy: A lot of the top talent in high school resides in its own state. The thought of playing for a top-tier program...

Divider
Auburn Logo

10 Observations from Saturday's Open Practice

We were granted a rather large viewing window during Auburn's Saturday practice. This practice happened a day after Friday afternoon's important second scrimmage. Here's what we saw. 

Auburn Basketball Target Baye Fall Cuts List to Seven

Five-star center Baye Fall recently released his final seven schools, including Auburn, Seton Hall, Arkansas, Kansas State, Colorado, Texas, and Rutgers. The six-foot-ten 205-pound bruiser from Denver, Colorado is...

What Fans Can Learn from Auburn's Second Scrimmage

Auburn's two coordinators were not about to let any big news slip following the Tigers' second scrimmage. According to both Jeff Schmedding and Eric Kiesau, Auburn's scrimmage...

Divider
Florida Logo

Notebook: Day 13 of Gators' Camp

Scores of Gators from the past and the present took the practice field for day 13 of Florida's 2022 fall camp, as the current team prepared for its second scrimmage of camp on Saturday with members of previous squads...

Riley Kugel, Aleksander Scymczyk Enroll at Florida

Thursday marked the arrival of the final two members of the Florida Gators 2022-23 basketball roster freshmen Riley Kugel and Aleksander Szymczyk, according to 247Sports' Jacob Rudner. The two fall enrollees were the only players...

Divider
Georgia Logo

Georgia's Persistence Gains Attention of No. 12 Prospect

Buford High School is home to some of the best talent in the country, and King Joseph Edwards could very well be the most highly touted player on the roster. Fortunately for UGA fans, the Dawgs...

Stetson Bennett Lands Sports Illustrated Cover

For the first time in program history, a national championship-winning starting quarterback will return under center for the University of Georgia. It has been an improbable career, to say least, when...

Georgia Running Out of Options for 2023 Defensive Line

Georgia currently has 17 verbal commits in the 2023 recruiting class, with several massive targets having made their decisions in recent weeks along the defensive front class. We preview the names left...

Divider
LSU Logo

A Look at Kim Mulkey's Highly Touted Transfer Class

Kim Mulkey went into the offseason with a plan. Looking to revamp her roster and add a few inside pieces, she did that beautifully via the transfer portal. But there was another challenge she faced and that was to replace All-SEC guard Khayla Pointer. The dynamic point guard...

Who is LSU Prioritizing on the Recruiting Trail?

fLSU has filled 21 spots in their 2023 class, but this program isn’t finished just yet. With a few high-priority targets left on their radar, we could see this class crack the Top-5 team recruiting rankings in the blink of an eye. Head coach Brian Kelly has...

Top 2024 Edge Collin Simmons Set to Visit LSU

2024 Duncanville (Texas) edge Colin Simmons is set for a dominant junior season with one of the top high school football programs in the country, but the 5-star prospect will...

Divider
Mississippi State Logo

Bulldogs' Receivers Need to Show Improvement Quickly

Mississippi State football runs the Air Raid offense, which is founded upon getting the ball into playmakers' hands with what is most of the time a relatively even distribution between pass-catchers. Problems can occur...

Former Mississippi State Coach Lands ESPN Gig

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen isn't on the football field any longer following he and the Florida Gators parting ways when he was fired, but he's not removed from the sport. According to a report...

Divider
Missouri Logo

Top OL Target Sets Commitment Date, Names Final Two

Ahead of the 2022 college football season, recruiting is taking center stage from coast to coast. For Eli Drinkwitz and his new staff at Missouri, things are expected to be...

Is LB Ty'Ron Hopper Key to Fixing Mizzou's Defense?

Missouri looks to rebound in the third year of the Eli Drinkwitz era. Most fans understand that there are two quarterbacks on the field at all times. One takes control on offense under center. That would be...

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Drinkwitz Names Tigers' Starting Quarterback for Opener

The Missouri Tigers are less than two weeks away from their Thursday night season opener against Louisiana Tech and Brady Cook is set to take the first snap for the Tigers in 2022. The sophomore hasn’t...

Divider
Ole Miss Logo

Arkansas Defensive Players to Watch in Week 12

Pool is entering another season at Arkansas, and he is likely the focal point of its defense entering the 2022 season. The Razorback linebacker led...

Corral Suffers Injury During Preseason Game at New England

Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral left Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots in a walking boot, sources reported over the weekend. Corral, a third round pick by the Carolina Panthers...

Former Big 10 Commit set to Visit Ole Miss

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off...

Divider
Tennessee Logo

Josh Heupel Meets with Media to Wrap Fall Camp

Tennessee held their last full Fall Camp practice Friday morning. Vols head coach Josh Heupel addressed the media afterward to talk Bru McCoy's eligibility, areas he believes...

Divider
Texas A&M Logo

Fisher Says Aggies Upperclassmen Not Superstars, but Mature

The Texas A&M Aggies capped off last season by signing the highest-rated recruiting class in modern history. While their historic class does warrant much excitement, the impact of the talented freshmen won’t be completely felt until...

New Aggie Coach Joni Taylor Now Knows First SEC Schedule

The 2022-23 SEC schedule for new Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor’s first season now has dates after the release of the Aggies’ SEC opponents a month ago. The Aggies will open the SEC slate...

Arkansas Divider

HOGS FEED:

DID YOUR FAVORITE COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM JUST GET RELEGATED TO LOWER DIVISION?

WE WILL ONLY KNOW WHAT PITTMAN WANTS US TO KNOW

HOGS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR KENDAL BRILES MAY EXPECT MORE FROM KJ JEFFERSON THAN SOME FANS

SEC ROUNDUP: LSU SIGNS CHILD OF FORMER NFL, HALL OF FAMER

BARRY ODOM MAY NOT WANT TO BE HEAD COACH AGAIN

HOGS PUT ON THE BOXING GLOVES TO HELP THEIR FOOTWORK IN PASS COVERAGE

SIMEON BLAIR SHOWING BARRY ODOM SIGNS OF HAVING A COACHING FUTURE

SEC ROUNDUP: HOW LANE KIFFIN FOUND A KICKER AT A KEGGER

DON'T EXPECT FAKE PUNTS FROM HOGS ON REGULAR BASIS

CAM LITTLE WOULD LIKE TO ADD KICKING OFF BUT FOCUSED ON GETTING BALL THROUGH UPRIGHTS

THE EPIC MISTAKE I MADE TODAY

SEC ROUND-UP: MIZZOU STUDENTS PAID TO AVOID GAMES, BAMA TO GET TIPSY, AND MORE

WHAT THE POLLS REALLY MEAN, ESPECIALLY IN AUGUST

Arkansas Divider

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back LaDarius Perkins (27) dives into the end zone against Arkansas Razorbacks safety Eric Bennett (14) during the second quarter at War Memorial Stadium.
Football

SEC Round-Up: Bulldogs' Receivers Need to Get Better Fast

By Kent Smith
Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21.
Football

Did Relegation Rules Just Drop Your Favorite College Football Team to a Lower Division?

By Kent Smith
Sam Pittman-Practice
Football

We Will Only Know What Sam Wants Us to Know

By Andy Hodges
Kendal Briles-Practice
Football

Kendal Briles' Expectations for KJ May Be Higher Than Yours

By Andy Hodges
FB_DrewLock
Football

SEC Round-Up: LSU Signs Child of Former Hall of Fame QB

By Kent Smith
Barry Odom-Practice
Football

Everybody Might Want to Stop Assuming What Barry Odom Wants

By Andy Hodges
Simeon Blair-Practice
Football

Hogs Don’t Put on Gloves Trying to Pick Fights

By Andy Hodges
Simeon Blair-Practice
Football

Coaching May Be Next in Line for Hogs’ Simeon Blair

By Andy Hodges