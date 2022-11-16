One less player juggling for wide receiver time and suspended defensive back returns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas wide receiver Warren Thompson quit and defensive back Myles Slusher is back.

That's the takeaways from Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman's appearance on the SEC Teleconference this morning.

"Warren hadn’t started a whole lot of games with Matt (Landers) and all those things," Pittman said. "Jaedon Wilson would be the next guy in that rotation."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Warren Thompson in the end zone during their game with Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

As for Slusher, he was suspended a couple of weeks ago after an incident in downtown Fayetteville after the 21-19 loss to Liberty. There were no injuries or damage to anything so sitting out a week is not surprising.

"I have cut the suspension off of Slusher, so he has practiced this week," Pittman said.

All of that isn't expected to have much of a major impact one way or the other. Slusher back in the secondary gives them a slight push in the right direction, but the Hogs better figure a way to stop Ole Miss' running game this week.

Unlike the past few years, the Rebels run the ball now to set up passing plays and have figured out a way to do it pretty well, averaging a shade under 260 yards a game. The Hogs are averaging 223 per game.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson on the sidelines during a 21-19 loss to Liberty on Nov. 5, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

One player expected to to return is quarterback KJ Jefferson, which has restored hope for fans after figuring out Malik Hornsby and Cade Fortin probably after the answer following last week's 13-10 loss to LSU.

"He’s practiced most every play this week, so I feel good about him," Pittman said. "There’s some soreness, but that’s going to happen in game No. 11 in our league."

Right offensive tackle Dalton Wagner is also expected back this week, which the Hogs are hoping was a big part of the offensive line looking dazed and confused last week against the Tigers.

Wagner said after Tuesday's practice he's just glad to see the cold weather expected for Saturday's 6:30 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network and fubo.TV.

You can also hear the game online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

