Arkansas Fans Need a Reason to Smile, BYU is Willing to Oblige

Provo area ripe in comedic opportunities for fans both traveling to the game and watching from home

PROVO, Utah – Considering the past few weeks Arkansas has had, a trip to Provo isn't exactly the worst thing in the world for the Razorbacks and their fans.

Before the BYU faithful get up in arms thinking this a cheap shot at a non-Power 5 school, it's not. From a competition perspective, a road game against a quality team in the high elevations of Utah is definitely cause for concern despite the potential arm issues for Jaren Hall.

No, the actual reason is because Arkansas fans need an opportunity to have a little fun. Now, based on some of the calls on the various radio shows around the state there is a definite idea that fun is borderline illegal in Utah, but for a fanbase that has had little reason to smile, Provo, where BYU is located, is the perfect place find that smile once more.

You see, while the rest of the world wasn't looking, the sleepy town nestled between Utah Lake and the Rocky Mountains in North-Central Utah became the clean comedy capital of the world, and no one knows more than the Good Lord Himself that the people of Arkansas could use a good clean laugh.

In the heart of downtown on Center Street sits a structure that looks like the building from Ghostbusters and one of the academic halls over at the University of Central Arkansas campus had a baby. This is the home of the Dry Bar Comedy Club.

Yes, just like the street upon which it sits, the name is to be taken quite literally. Dry Bar keeps it clean and allows those 16+ to drop in for a show.

That doesn't mean the shows aren't hilarious. From personal experience, there are comics who roll through there who work a bit blue elsewhere who often have much better shows in the family environment.

Below are a few clips filmed live at the club to which many SEC fans can definitely relate.

ROBBING A WENDY'S IN FLORIDA WITH AN ALLIGATOR

BAD GROCERY STORE ADVICE

WHY THE WORLD LOVES ITALIANS

As for those Razorback fans who don't have a chance to get down to the Dry Bar Comedy Club or who could use a smile back in the hotel before or after the game, the best option is a show on BYUtv called Studio C.

To get an idea of the show, picture Saturday Night Live with more legitimate laughs, no inappropriate material, little to no politics, and none of musical guest appearances.

Here are a few examples. For those without access to BYUtv or wanting a laugh from their couch in Arkansas, all 16 seasons an be found online on the Studio C YouTube channel.

TOP SOCCER SHOOTOUT EVER WITH SCOTT STERLING

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

UNDERCOVER BOSS

ATARI'S REVENGE ON NINTENDO

Razorback fans who find Studio C to their taste will also probably like JK Studios, which is a YouTube channel made up of former Studio C cast members who struck out on their own after numerous years on the show. The Scott Sterling sketch was written by JK Studios actor Matt Meese and shelved for a while before being filmed on a cold Provo night.

That particular sketch became one of the most successful Studio C videos of all time with nearly 88 million views.

Typically visiting sports fans can catch the JK Studios crew out on tour for live performances, but they are currently filming a movie described as "'Monty Python's Holy Grail' meets 'Oregon Trail.'" The film is expected to release in theaters next summer.

In the meantime, their "Freelancers" and "Living Lyfe" series, along with numerous comedy shorts can be seen on their channel.

SO WHY IS PROVO SUCH A HOTSPOT FOR COMEDY?

Current Studio C cast members Dalton Johnson and Garet Allen explained why the environment Arkansans will experience this weekend is so conducive to a nationally recognized comedy scene.

According to Allen, a lot of the rules adhered to by BYU students and many of the people living around Provo contribute much of the initial material that leads down a comedic path.

"It’s kind of like a motivator," Allen said. "It is different here for sure. Part of it is joking about that. We definitely appeal to the people who are here. That’s kinda of how it started. We kind of understand each other. There’s a lot of joke about here that people not from here can relate to also."

Despite popular misconception, those rules don't mean Arkansas fans won't still be able to get their coffee fix. It just might not be the borderline motor oil black coffee in unlimited supply via tiny styrofoam cup from local gas stations or an out of the way bait shop.

"There’s not a lot of bars in town," Allen said. "A lot of us do not drink alcohol and we don’t drink coffee. We do caffeinated sodas and whatnot. There’s like a Starbucks right next to campus. You’ve got your lifeline."

For Johnson, the unexpectedly prolific film environment contributes to the high rate of comedic opportunities.

"There’s a large university presence in this area," Johnson said. "There’s a ton of college students and recent college graduates. There’s a stronger film environment that you’d think. There’s a lot of film stuff going on in Utah."

That college base has come in handy.

The "Undercover Boss" sketch was filmed at Lovell Edwards Stadium where the Razorbacks will compete Saturday afternoon. Those players laying licks on their boss were mostly BYU football players with at least one former NFL player sprinkled in for good measure.

"The hits were done with a stunt double," Johnson said. "Poor guy. But, hey, that's the job."

For Johnson, getting to entertain BYU fans while also bringing enjoyment to other fan bases that stumble upon Studio C along the way is a welcome blessing.

"For me, this is a job I never would have expected," Johnson said. "That will be true for people hearing there are comedy jobs in Provo. I get to live a pretty normal life in a normal town and I get to live a comedy life. I don’t have to live in a big city."

SO WHAT CAN ARKANSAS FANS EXPECT FROM THEIR TIME IN PROVO?

As for Arkansas fans visiting the area, the pair offered a few bits of advice:

• For whatever reason there’s good dairy products like chocolate milks around. It’s the best around.

• Give the CougarTail a shot. Just realize eating that thing is a commitment.

[It's a 16" donut served exclusively at BYU games.]

• There’s a fair amount of things to do. There’s a really big small business entrepreneur-like culture. There’s weird pottery places, hatchet throwing, escape rooms and a ton of little places like that. There's even a mostly abandoned mall if that's your thing.

• If you’re coming all this way you’ve got to drive into the mountains. Provo Canyon is so close and the fall colors are in place right now.

• Drive up to Sundance. They have a ski lift and you can see all the mountains all around.

Studio C recently began its fall season and will feature a new episode this Sunday.

Those interested in visiting the Dry Bar Comedy Club can find tickets here.

Just for good measure, here's one last classic Studio C sketch. It has been a difficult past few weeks and some Hog fans need as many laughs as they can get to tide them over at least until basketball gets rolling.

