Random Observations: Arkansas at BYU

PROVO, Utah – Arkansas headed out west for a rare non-conference road game Saturday, and the gracious hosts of BYU provided the big win the Razorbacks so desperately needed, 52-35.

Here are today's random observations for your enjoyment:

The Kindness in Provo is Borderline Canadien

The BYU sports department went out of its way to be as cordial as possible to the Razorback football team. Being from the SEC, this isn't something Arkansas knew how to handle.

As the Cougar welcoming committee tried to greet the team with welcomes and fist bumps, numerous Razorbacks walked by without either noticing or knowing what to do in the face of such an act of kindness.

When you're from a league that throws mustard, trash, and golf balls along with ringing cowbells, executing giant claps and pouring drinks on you, it feels a little suspicious to have someone showing kindness and hospitality. That's just not a thing in the South when it comes to sports.

Seriously, did Canada annex Mexico while no one was looking?

Could He Be More KJ?

It's hard to tell which moment was more KJ Jefferson. Was it...

1) The shrug 'n go where he threw on his Superman cape and shook him self free of the grasp of much larger defenders three times on the same play before flipping a pass to an open Trey Knox who had an impressive display of strength of his own.

Or was it...

2) When he dove head first for a first down late in the game with the outcome no longer in doubt, landing on the top back of his head with his full weight while folding his neck in the most damaging of positions. Then ripping off his helmet in excruciating pain while simultaneously ripping out the hearts of Arkansas fans everywhere before miraculously appearing on the sideline laughing and joking by the end of the next commercial break.

It should be noted that Jefferson had 401 yards of offense to his credit with a shade under eight minutes left in the game.

When There's Not a SWAC Team Available, Grab a Big 12 Team to Cure What Ails You ... Technically Speaking

Last season Arkansas had Arkansas-Pine Bluff to serve as a confidence building game heading into the off week. This year it was BYU, which was just what the doctor ordered.

While BYU still has a few more weeks before it officially becomes a Big 12 team, the Cougars are already a member in practice. The offense can put up a large amount of points before weakening late and the defense is basically non-existent before completely folding as the physical body blows keep coming as the game wears on.

By game's end, the same boost in confidence the Arkansas defense got by playing Texas last year was bubbling forth once again.

Et tu BYU?

OK, the college football world would expect a poop emoji to be worked into play calls at a Florida, USC or Ohio State, but you BYU? What are you doing?

There's an image to uphold. Just a few paragraphs ago you were offering free ice cream and welcoming players with non-caffeinated fist bumps, and you're going to ruin all that with poop emojis?

Maybe it was just to remind players that if they could just push through this one then they would find themselves landing in a major bowl.

Behind Every Man with a Good Point is a Wife Who Understands Sports

The following was heard being said by a wife to her husband during the string of pass interference calls in the first half:

"I don't mind the pass interference calls. At least they were close enough to the receiver to get a pass interference call."

Touche ma'am. Touche.

Are Announcers No Longer Required to Watch games of the Teams They Are Calling First?

How many times did Arkansas fans have to hear the announcers completely befuddled by Sam Pittman rotating running backs into the game instead of keeping Raheim "Rocket" Sanders in the entire game.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders dodges Brigham Young University Cougars safety Hayden Livingston in the first half as the Razorbacks face the Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. (Gabriel Mayberry / USA TODAY Sports)

It was a "Where's Waldo" game every time Sanders went out for his normal breaks to allow the never-ending list of top-notch running backs get their turn at putting in work. It felt like the comments were never going to end.

Sanders must have felt like he had pregame dinner stuck between his teeth with the way ESPN kept having workers stare down the running back to see if he was hurt.

Anyone Smell a Bowl Game Against Illinois Cooking in the Distance?

If Arkansas can get use this win as a spring board these final few weeks, there is a very real chance Sam Pittman could find his staff coaching against Bret Bielema and Barry Lunney, Jr.'s Illinois team in a pretty big bowl game.

With Illinois beating Minnesota today and the Razorbacks staring down a prime opportunity to produce a solid record, this game is a legitimate mathematical possibility.

While most bowl games could easily be replaced with a couple of weeks of December practice, this is one non-playoff scenario that would matter to coaches and fans. While it will mean the world to the Illini players, the one group that might feel left out in caring about this game are the ones needed to care the most in this instance – the Razorback football players.

Hey, I'm Walkin' Here!!!

After the deep touchdown pass from Jefferson to Matt Landers, there can be seen an interesting moment on the PAT. One of the Razorback linemen goes down and a BYU player steps on his back hoping to use him as a launch point to get up high enough to block the kick.

The Most Important Thing Arkansas Fans Saw All Day

We know what you're thinking. No, it's not the score updates of Alabama-Tennessee and Oklahoma State-TCU.

It's not that Jefferson got up and walked off the field after appearing to break his own neck, although that is a very close second.

It was the swagger and confidence the defense showed in the fourth quarter. Middle school girls having to wear clothes their father picked out for them to the spring dance feel more confident than the Arkansas defense has as of late.

However, there was pop in those pads. There were celebrations, player-to-player interactions and facial expressions of something other than frustration.

Finally, someone other than Dwight McGlothern got an interception. Hudson Clark not only got a much needed pick, he laid the wood to freshman phenom Kody Epps, knocking the breath from him, then teamed up with McGlothern to complete a strip and recovery.

It's been a long time since that much positive emotion has been seen in the Arkansas defense. Those fourth quarter plays were the difference in the game.

