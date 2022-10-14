Hogs’ Mental State Biggest Question Mark Against BYU on Saturday

Skip to main content

Saturday's Game May Be More About Hogs’ Mindset Than BYU

How Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman has handled losing streak this time biggest question
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' trip to BYU on Saturday has been analyzed from the usual aspects every which way this week.

None of it really matters.

The biggest question this week is how the Razorbacks mentally handle the current three-game losing streak they are mired in right now.

Oh, everybody has said all the proper things this week. That isn't particularly surprising and all we have to do is go back through some recent history for proof. From 2017 through 2020 nobody was throwing up their hands.

Sam Pittman-Miss State

Confidence was expressed in every single press conference during those years from coaches and players.

The Cougars present some interesting challenges. What they can do pretty well is exactly what the Hogs' defense hasn't been able to stop all year long — passing.

Quarterback Jaren Hall struggled with some shoulder pain last week against Notre Dame ... or at least that's what we're told. Word this week is he's healthy.

All that stuff doesn't matter. This game will likely hinge on how the Hogs play. The talent level for the Cougars is probably somewhere similar to South Carolina, but there wasn't the mental toll of a three-game losing streak and considerably more players for Arkansas.

Injuries have taken a huge toll in the defensive secondary.

Maybe not as big as when Cam Little's field goal landing on the top of the right upright in AT&T Stadium at the end of the Texas A&M game is still having on folks.

Reid Bauer-Cam Little-Texas A&M

Then proceeding to get blown out against Alabama and Mississippi State is a big downer.

We honestly have no idea what Sam Pittman has told the players this week behind closed doors. There is no reason to think he's hit any sort of panic button and even athletics director Hunter Yurachek didn't sound concerned at a function in Fayetteville this week.

How this team responds to a combination of a bad streak without a game against UAPB like last year is the biggest question mark headed into Saturday.

The answer will, obviously, set up the final five games of the year.

