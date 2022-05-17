Busta Brown Remembering Where He Came From

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't think Montaric Brown is forgetting where he's from.

"It just means more coming from a small city," the Ashdown native said on The Morning Rush with Tye Richardson on ESPN Arkansas on Tuesday. "A small city like Ashdown, it gives hope to people that no matter where you come from you can make it.

"I'm glad I made that impact on the city."

Two of his SEC-leading interceptions during a 9-4 season in 2021 were huge. First, he picked off a pass in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium that sealed the first win over the Aggies in a decade.

Then he intercepted one in the end zone against LSU in overtime for a win in Baton Rouge.

"I like to go with the OT win at LSU to bring The Boot home," Brown said about getting the huge trophy back that goes to the winner of that rivalry game. "It just means more."

Ashdown is located in the southwest corner of the state, about an hour from the Louisiana state line.

"A lot of people in my area love LSU," he said. "Before I got to Arkansas it was a lot of trash talking (between the fans).

"I just wanted to prove to a lot of people Arkansas can take The Boot any time they want to."

And if you were wondering about his nickname, "Busta," well, it came from his grandmother who probably remembered a clothing brand of apparel (Buster Brown) that was big in Arkansas in the 1960's.

