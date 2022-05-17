Busta Brown Remembering Where He Came From

Skip to main content

Montaric Brown Carrying Hopes of Ashdown into NFL Journey

Heading to Jacksonville Jaguars, former Hogs cornerback remembers where he's from, headed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't think Montaric Brown is forgetting where he's from.

"It just means more coming from a small city," the Ashdown native said on The Morning Rush with Tye Richardson on ESPN Arkansas on Tuesday. "A small city like Ashdown, it gives hope to people that no matter where you come from you can make it.

"I'm glad I made that impact on the city."

Two of his SEC-leading interceptions during a 9-4 season in 2021 were huge. First, he picked off a pass in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium that sealed the first win over the Aggies in a decade.

Then he intercepted one in the end zone against LSU in overtime for a win in Baton Rouge.

"I like to go with the OT win at LSU to bring The Boot home," Brown said about getting the huge trophy back that goes to the winner of that rivalry game. "It just means more."

Montaric Brown-LSU

Ashdown is located in the southwest corner of the state, about an hour from the Louisiana state line.

"A lot of people in my area love LSU," he said. "Before I got to Arkansas it was a lot of trash talking (between the fans).

"I just wanted to prove to a lot of people Arkansas can take The Boot any time they want to."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

And if you were wondering about his nickname, "Busta," well, it came from his grandmother who probably remembered a clothing brand of apparel (Buster Brown) that was big in Arkansas in the 1960's.

HOGS FEED

COURTNEY DEIFEL REMEMBERING THE CLOSE LOSSES MORE THAN BLOWOUTS

HUNTER YURACHEK HERO SWITCHING SOFT DRINK BRANDS FOR HOGS

TREYLON BURKS MAKES IT THROUGH TENNESSEE TITANS' SECOND ROOKIE MINICAMP

HOW GEORGIA CONNECTIONS HELPED HOGS LAND TRANSFER WIDE RECEIVER

NCAA HAS TO REACT TO PREVENT CANCELLATIONS LIKE AGGIES JUST DID

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Montaric Brown-Outback Bowl
Football

Busta Brown Remembering Where He Came From

By Andy Hodges1 minute ago
Hannah Gammill-SEC Title
Softball

Courtney Deifel's Long Road with Razorbacks Softball

By Andy Hodges38 minutes ago
Sam Pittman-Hunter Yurachek
Hogs News

Changing Soft Drink Brands Makes Hunter a Fan Hero

By Andy Hodges17 hours ago
Treylon Burks-Minicamp 02
Football

Did Treylon Burks Bounce Back in Second Titans' Minicamp?

By Andy Hodges18 hours ago
Matt Landers-Georgia
Football

Georgia Connection Big Key to Hogs Landing Wide Receiver

By Andy Hodges23 hours ago
Texas A&M pitcher on the road in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Baseball

NCAA Must Address Texas A&M's Actions

By Kent SmithMay 16, 2022
Celebration-SEC Title
Softball

Razorbacks Get Highest Seed Ever for NCAA Tournament

By allHOGS StaffMay 16, 2022
Brady Slavens-Vandy 03
Baseball

Dave Van Horn Not Fan of Short Games: 'I Don't Like 'Em'

By Andy HodgesMay 15, 2022