Deebo Samuel is requesting the San Francisco 49ers to trade him and not because of the money attached to an extension.

And the drama continues.

Deebo Samuel has requested the 49ers to trade him, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

This news comes just a day after Adam Schefter reported that Samuel is the one holding up an extension with the 49ers. Perhaps the Niners knew that Samuel was going to make a trade request soon?

Whatever the case is, it is time to hit the panic button. The worst case scenario with getting an extension done with Samuel has officially arrived with his trade request. First and foremost, why is he requesting a trade? Supposedly Samuel's issue with the 49ers stems from usage, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Now, "usage" can mean one of two things or both. It could be that Samuel does not want to be utilized as a running as much if at all anymore. Or it could be that Samuel would like to see the ball in more clutch situations. In the fourth-quarter of the NFC Championship versus the Rams, Samuel disappeared. Kyle Shanahan for whatever reason did not utilize Samuel. Given how distraught Samuel was after the loss, that likely could have turned into a scar that he refuses to forget.

I would lean toward his issue being the utilization as a running back. The longevity of being used as such pales in comparison to that of an exclusive wide receiver. That is surely to be on the mind of Samuel and his agent. Plus, the value of an elite running back, which Samuel showcased is his best skillset, is nowhere near the same value of a top wide receiver. So not only is longevity of an NFL career an issue, but the value of being utilized as a running back.

It's quite interesting to see Samuel request a trade despite little to no contract negotiations. Given the circumstances, it really just has to be that usage is his only concern. The 49ers are in a worst-case scenario with Samuel, but not an unsalvageable one. Just because Samuel requested a trade DOES NOT mean the 49ers should honor it. Samuel still has one year left on his deal and the 49ers could just let him sit on his request while he coughs up money.

And if Samuel takes his trade request into a holdout that lasts until training camp, then he is no man's land. If he doesn't report to mandatory camp, then he will face the loss of an accrued season. That'll make him a restricted free agent in 2023, which will give him even less power than he already has. Just as the 49ers overplayed their hand with Jimmy Garoppolo, Samuel is overplaying his with the demands.

Right now, the 49ers must not honor this trade as no prospect in the draft sniffs the impact of Samuel. What they must do is simmer down. Let Samuel cool off and meet back up once the emotions are flushed out. Trading Samuel would be unwise of the 49ers, especially when they are holding all the cards.