SEC Round-Up: Bama Football Built Around Hate and Robots

Former Hog ready to finally unleash his LouisiAnimal, NASCAR's Purdy bringing Ole Miss themed car to game, Auburn pays athletes twice the national average, Finebaum still concerned about Aggies, and much more

September wasn't an option for former Arkansas Razorback Joe Foucha, but he's now ready to show why he left the Natural State for the bayou, Auburn wants you to know they pay twice the going average to look bad against Missouri, NASCAR's curious as to whether people in Mississippi are interested in their product, and Bama's Will Anderson is ticked Arkansas would dare step on the field with him.

All this and much more in this Sept. 29 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Hateful competitors is a phrase that has been floating around Tuscaloosa since Alabama head coach Nick Saban mentioned it on his radio show before the Louisiana-Monroe game. Crimson Tide outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. left little doubt...

There are more than 15 acres of turf that the Alabama athletics grounds crew is in charge of monitoring and manicuring around the Tuscaloosa campus. But each Monday during the fall, the week starts...

Jalen or Tua? We've had this conversation before in Tuscaloosa. Former Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa were once...

The Auburn coaching staff finally feels like it’s competing on a level playing field on the recruiting trail. Auburn’s collective, On To Victory, is starting to ramp up...

Class of 2023 big man Jordan Butler recently cut his list of schools to three and included Auburn. Butler is a four-star seven foot 195-pound...

Auburn football currently sits at 3-1, with a blowout to Penn State the only score in the 'loss' column. But, after a narrow overtime victory over Missouri on Saturday, Auburn fans are split about whether...

The Florida Gators' depth chart has undergone some tweaks defensively over the last two weeks, in some cases due to injury and others to try something new. The biggest non-injury move...

When thinking about the potential star power on the Florida Gators basketball squad in 2022-23, it's easy to connect with the familiar faces returning from a season ago. While Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Colin Castleton will surely assume...

The Florida Gators' injury report has been shortened but isn't without additions entering...

Georgia fans got good news on Tuesday when Tyler Williams committed to UGA over Miami. Dawg fans were buzzing...

If Georgia's game on Saturday was going to be held in Athens, the weather could have played a huge factor in whether or not that game even takes place as arranged. Hurricane Ian is moving...

It is crazy to think that just a year ago, former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp was one of the newest coaches on Georgia's staff. After his departure from Columbia...

The new age of college athletics is a tricky one. Whether it be the transfer portal or the use of name, image and likeness, there is tremendous change taking place. Baseball phenom...

It’s been a long time coming for LSU safety Joe Foucha. The Louisiana native always had a dream of playing in Death Valley, but wanting to experience a new challenge led the New Orleans product to take his talent to Arkansas to begin his college career. But Foucha hasn’t been alone...

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis’ leap of 6.21 meters (20.37 feet) in July has been ratified and is now...

When the Missouri Tigers went down 14-0 to the Auburn Tigers in the first quarter, it appeared that it could be heading...

Last Saturday's overtime loss to Auburn was a heartbreaker for the Missouri Tigers, but they aren't going to cry...

Samuel M'Pemba, considered one of the top five edge rushing prospects in the class of 2023, announced via Twitter that he will...

OXFORD, Miss.—The Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday in what will be the Rebels' most anticipated game of this season so far. Ahead of the big game, Rebel alumnus Chase Purdy will...

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels look to bounce back from a sloppy performance against Tulsa as they head into Week 5 of the 2022 season. Ole Miss plays the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday morning in what looks...

OXFORD, Miss. — While the Ole Miss Rebels have struggled with team consistency, they have still managed to start the season 4-0. Ole Miss has looked destined for...

When GG Jackson announced back in late July that he would stay home and play for head coach Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks after decommitting from North Carolina, it was reasonable...

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has been cast into the limelight this year, as the Gamecocks will have played four nationally televised games in a month after Thursday. He is constantly scrutinized for many reasons, some fair...

South Carolina suffered an unfortunate break when Hurricane Ian's path forced them to reschedule their game against South Carolina State. The two programs mutually agreed to a Thursday evening contest on national television. Williams-Brice Stadium likely won't be...

The Tennessee Volunteers and VFL Cordarrelle Patterson are in good spirits right now after both of their respective teams won this past weekend, with the Vols defeating Florida and Patterson's Falcons knocking off the Seahawks. However, things might be going extra well...

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media Wednesday afternoon to put a final bow on...

As the Texas A&M Aggies defense moves from one game plan to another, there might not be a starker contrast then the one they'll be experiencing this Saturday. And coincidentally, it's to...

The Texas A&M Aggies secured a second-straight ranked win on Saturday after an entertaining victory over the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. This came a week after the Aggies took down...

The Texas A&M Aggies are fresh off a 23-21 upset win over the Arkansas Razorbacks and will look to keep the momentum rolling this Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Of course, keeping the...

