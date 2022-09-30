How to Watch-Listen to Razorbacks-Crimson Tide on Saturday

With second-ranked Alabama coming to town, things get REALLY serious for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — The season was serious last week, but this week it gets really serious with No. 2 Alabama coming to town against No. 20 Arkansas.

Nobody gives the Razorbacks a real shot in this game ... except fans.

"It’ll be exciting for our fans and our university to play a program like that on campus," Hogs coach Sam Pittman said earlier this week. "We have the ultimate respect (for them).

"They have a lot of fine players, two of the finest on both sides of the ball in the country, and we have a huge, huge challenge, but we’ve had a good week of practice and we’re excited for the opportunity."

The best players are the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Bryce Young and Will Anderson is one of the few defensive players that can actually take over a game.

Figuring out both of those guys is the biggest challenge this week.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Warren Thompson in the end zone during their game with Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Razorback Notes

• The Razorbacks are looking to snap a 15-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide. Arkansas’ last win over Alabama came in 2006, when the Hogs pulled out a 24-23 double-overtime victory in Fayetteville.

• Following last weekend’s loss to Texas A&M, Arkansas stands at 3-1 overall with a 1-1 mark in SEC play. With a win on Saturday, the Razorbacks would improve to 2-1 in league action for the first time since the 2011 campaign.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson motions to the offense during the 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

• Quarterback KJ Jefferson continues to wreak havoc on opposing defenses through the air and on the ground. Jefferson has completed 67-of-97 passes (69.1%) for 941 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception while rushing for 274 yards and four scores through four games. Jefferson, who has rushed for a touchdown in five straight games dating back to last season, is one of only three FBS quarterbacks to throw for 900+ yards and run for 200+ yards on the year.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders runs through the line in a game against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

• Running back Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders is the Razorbacks’ leading ball carrier through four games, totalling 508 yards on 83 carries (6.1 avg) with three scores on the ground. He leads the SEC in both rushing yards (508), rushing yards per game (127.0) and all-purpose yards (625) this season. Sanders, who has also caught eight passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, is the only FBS player with 500+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards for the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood stretches for yardage during their game with Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

• Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood leads Arkansas’ receiving corps through four games this season with a team-high 18 catches for 214 yards (11.9) and a pair of touchdowns. A transfer from Oklahoma, Haselwood has caught three or more passes in each of his first four games as a Razorback and has tallied at least one reception in 16 consecutive games dating back to the start of the 2021 season.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders during a 23-21 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

• Linebacker Drew Sanders has turned heads with his play on the defensive side of the ball this season. A transfer from Alabama, Sanders has racked up 31 total tackles (16 solo) with a team-leading 6.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 5.5 sacks through four games. Sanders, who is tied for the national lead in sacks and ranks third in the SEC in tackles for loss, has tallied at least half a sack in all four games.

In addition to sticking with allHOGS.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Hogs-Crimson Tide on Saturday:

GAME INFORMATION

No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 2 Alabama

Current Records: Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) vs. Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell)

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 136/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Alabama -17 (-110) vs. Arkansas +17 (-118)

Over-Under: 61 (Over -110; Under -118)

Moneyline: Alabama -1000, Arkansas +550

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

