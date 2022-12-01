What Does the Expansion of the College Playoff Mean for the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma?

Andy Hodges explains what might be coming down the pipe and why it took so long

FAYETTEVILLE – With the expansion of the college football playoffs, Arkansas looks to benefit should it ever put together another once in a generation high quality Razorback team.

Andy Hodges looks at a future with this new format, explains how it affects the arrival of Oklahoma and Texas, and also addresses why the Rose Bowl was the hold up when it seemed to easy to just leave the "Grandaddy" behind.

