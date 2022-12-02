Return of Davonte Davis and Nick Smith improvement may give Razorbacks a boost

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With December, we've come to learn Arkansas' basketball teams start coming together.

Until the SEC play starts Dec. 28 in Baton Rouge against LSU and a new coach.

For now, though, San Jose State comes to town for a 3 p.m. game.

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN

Who: No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. San Jose State Spartans (6-2, 0-0 Mountain West)

What: First home Saturday game of 2022-23 (Arkansas’ next Saturday game in Bud Walton Arena won’t be until Jan. 21).

When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.

Where: Fayetteville, Ark., Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena

On TV: SEC Network and fuboTV (Kevin Fitzgerald and Daymeon Fishback)

Listen Online: HitThatLine.com

Radio: ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

Sirius/XM: 136 (Sirius) / 207 (XM) || SXM App: Channel 983

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call in the second half against the Troy Trojans at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 74-61. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

GAME NOTES

• This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and San Jose State.

• However, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman has a history with the Spartans while at Nevada as both schools were members of the Mountain West Conference. Musselman was 6-0 versus San Jose State while at Nevada. Musselman posted a 60-21 record versus Mountain West opponents while at Nevada and has improved that mark to 61-21 thanks to a win over San Diego State at Maui.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV (1) drives against Troy Trojans guard Nelson Phillips (11) in the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 74-61. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

• Ricky Council IV is the SEC leader in scoring (20.14 points per game) and minutes played (36.96 avg.) while ranking sixth in field goal percentage (.514).

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) shoots during the second half as Troy Trojans forward Zay Williams (10) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 74-61. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

• Anthony Black ranks among the SEC top 15 in minutes (3rd; 33.74 avg.), steals (8th; 2.29), assists (9th; 3.43), points (14.1 points per game) and rebounds (13th; 5.71).

• Arkansas caps its three-game home stand Tuesday versus UNC Greensboro. Following this current homestand, Arkansas will play three games as the home team — playing two games on neutral courts and one at Bud Walton Arena — before opening SEC play on the road Dec. 28 at LSU.

• Dec. 10: Arkansas will be the home team in the second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic versus Oklahoma in Tulsa.

• Dec. 17: Arkansas will make its annual trip to North Little Rock to host Bradley.

• Dec. 21: Arkansas will return to Bud Walton Arena to host UNC Asheville.

