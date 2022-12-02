How to Watch-Listen to Hogs-San Jose State on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With December, we've come to learn Arkansas' basketball teams start coming together.
Until the SEC play starts Dec. 28 in Baton Rouge against LSU and a new coach.
For now, though, San Jose State comes to town for a 3 p.m. game.
HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN
Who: No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. San Jose State Spartans (6-2, 0-0 Mountain West)
What: First home Saturday game of 2022-23 (Arkansas’ next Saturday game in Bud Walton Arena won’t be until Jan. 21).
When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.
Where: Fayetteville, Ark., Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena
On TV: SEC Network and fuboTV (Kevin Fitzgerald and Daymeon Fishback)
Listen Online: HitThatLine.com
Radio: ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: 136 (Sirius) / 207 (XM) || SXM App: Channel 983
GAME NOTES
• This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and San Jose State.
• However, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman has a history with the Spartans while at Nevada as both schools were members of the Mountain West Conference. Musselman was 6-0 versus San Jose State while at Nevada. Musselman posted a 60-21 record versus Mountain West opponents while at Nevada and has improved that mark to 61-21 thanks to a win over San Diego State at Maui.
• Ricky Council IV is the SEC leader in scoring (20.14 points per game) and minutes played (36.96 avg.) while ranking sixth in field goal percentage (.514).
• Anthony Black ranks among the SEC top 15 in minutes (3rd; 33.74 avg.), steals (8th; 2.29), assists (9th; 3.43), points (14.1 points per game) and rebounds (13th; 5.71).
• Arkansas caps its three-game home stand Tuesday versus UNC Greensboro. Following this current homestand, Arkansas will play three games as the home team — playing two games on neutral courts and one at Bud Walton Arena — before opening SEC play on the road Dec. 28 at LSU.
• Dec. 10: Arkansas will be the home team in the second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic versus Oklahoma in Tulsa.
• Dec. 17: Arkansas will make its annual trip to North Little Rock to host Bradley.
• Dec. 21: Arkansas will return to Bud Walton Arena to host UNC Asheville.
