WATCH: Hogs' Coach Sam Pittman's Complete Press Conference

Skip to main content

Hogs’ Coach Sam Pittman Starting Alabama Preparation

Complete press conference starting to get ready for Crimson Tide
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama is still, well, Alabama ... at least for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.

They've got good players.

"They probably have the best player in college football on both sides of the ball in quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson," Pittman said during his Monday press conference.

Nick Saban-Bryce Young-Alabama

Also the best coach in Nick Saban.

"He's the greatest coach of all time in college football," Pittman said. "I was kinda wondering when he was going to retire, too, but I don't know when that's going to come."

Neither of the players Pittman mentioned have dropped off from their big 2021 seasons that got them to the national championship game where they lost to Georgia.

Will Anderson-Vanderbilt

"He's right where he was in 2021," he said about Anderson. "You have to have a plan for him. He's taken over some of their games this season. He sticks out among a bunch of good players over there."

Young wasn't exactly a surprise, either. He won the Heisman Trophy and may be the early leader this year.

"He is playing with extreme confidence," Pittman said. "He's been a good player since he was probably in fifth or sixth grade. He's got good players around him and some really good backs."

Arkansas divider

HOGS FEED:

ERIC MUSSELMAN HAS SEEN A LOT SINCE GAMES IN EUROPE

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

HOGS FALL LIKE A ROCK IN RANKINGS AFTER LOSS TO TEXAS A&M

LOOKING BACK AT FUMBLE FRAME BY FRAME FROM ALLHOGS' PHOTOGRAPHERS

PITTMAN IS TO BLAME FOR HOG FANS' PAIN AND THAT'S A GOOD THING

'WHAT IF' POINTLESS WHEN IT COMES TO GAME AGAINST AGGIES

BLAME THIS WHOLE THING ON WEARING THE WRONG HEADGEAR

LIVE BLOG: RAZORBACKS FALL TO AGGIES IN A HEART-BREAKER

WATCH: HODGES & SMITH TAKE A LOOK AT EARLY SEC ACTION, LATE AFTERNOON GAMES, WHO CAN GET IN TITLE CONVERSATION

SEC ROUND-UP: HS COACHES SAY HARSIN ABSENT IN RECRUITING, QB DAD DOESN'T HOLD BACK, AND MUCH MORE

TAKING FRESH LOOK AT LAST TIME ARKANSAS, A&M PLAYED EACH OTHER

RAZORBACKS MAY NEED LITTLE EXTRA KICK TO TAKE DOWN AGGIES

Arkansas divider

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel

In This Article (2)

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Sam Pittman-Texas A&M
Football

WATCH: Hogs' Coach Sam Pittman's Complete Press Conference

By Andy Hodges
SEC Shorts kicks Arkansas out of Top 10 meeting.
Football

SEC Shorts Boots Arkansas Out of the Top 10 Meeting Room

By allHOGS Staff
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, wearing his San Diego Padres' gear, yells instructions at Wednesday's practice as the Razorbacks get ready for European exhibition games.
Men's Basketball

Since Europe, Musselman Has Done, Seen a Lot

By allHOGS Staff
Rihanna will perform the NFL Super Bowl halftime
Football

Football Round-Up: Texas no longer ranked, Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl

By allHOGS Staff
Raheim Sanders-Texas A&M
Football

What We Know Now About Hogs Headed to Alabama Game

By Andy Hodges
Sam Pittman-Texas A&M
Football

How Far Did Hogs Fall in Latest Rankings After Loss?

By Andy Hodges
KJ Jefferson-Texas A&M
Football

Ripping the Bandage Off 'Jump Six'

By Kent Smith
FB_TexasAM_AniasSmith_HudsonClark
Football

That Pain Hog Fans Feel is Hope and It's a Good Thing

By Kent Smith