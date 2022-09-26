WATCH: Hogs' Coach Sam Pittman's Complete Press Conference

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama is still, well, Alabama ... at least for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.

They've got good players.

"They probably have the best player in college football on both sides of the ball in quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson," Pittman said during his Monday press conference.

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (Marvin Gentry / USA TODAY Sports)

Also the best coach in Nick Saban.

"He's the greatest coach of all time in college football," Pittman said. "I was kinda wondering when he was going to retire, too, but I don't know when that's going to come."

Neither of the players Pittman mentioned have dropped off from their big 2021 seasons that got them to the national championship game where they lost to Georgia.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback AJ Swann (13) for a loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY Sports)

"He's right where he was in 2021," he said about Anderson. "You have to have a plan for him. He's taken over some of their games this season. He sticks out among a bunch of good players over there."

Young wasn't exactly a surprise, either. He won the Heisman Trophy and may be the early leader this year.

"He is playing with extreme confidence," Pittman said. "He's been a good player since he was probably in fifth or sixth grade. He's got good players around him and some really good backs."

