What We Know Now About Hogs Headed to Alabama Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Forget about KJ Jefferson's fumble on a terribly misjudged leap of faith from the 3-yard line Saturday night.

Arkansas has a bigger issue to worry about this week.

No. 2-ranked Alabama is coming to town and the hopes of getting a win for the first time since 2006 by the Razorback faithful clanged off the right upright at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders is dragged down by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert in a 23-21 loss by the Hogs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

It's the national showcase game on CBS and fuboTV. You can also listen to the game at HitThatLine.com or on ESPN Arkansas radio 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

When Texas A&M walked out with a 23-21 win, a lot of fans' hopes sailed off the rails with it. The immediate thought that went through my mind is this may result in more than one loss.

Yes, this Hogs' team had some flaws exposed and it's too easy to say without the "Jump Six" or some other goofy things this team would have won is making excuses for failure.

The Aggies' defense turned out to be a lot better than many thought and they simply went with running back Devon Achane (their best offensive player) and got enough everywhere else to win.

He ripped the Hogs for 159 yards on 19 carries (8.4) including a 63-yard jaunt that started as a simple off-tackle play and ended up being a sprint down the left sideline.

Arkansas is what we thought. If you were under the impression they would walk through the Aggies you were probably guilty of a little wishful thinking.

A&M was the best team they've seen.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson is hit throwing a pass by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in a 23-21 loss by the Hogs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Now they will see better when the Crimson Tide come into town and their defense is downright smothering against what they've faced this year.

The Hogs are the best team they've seen.

Alabama dismantled Vanderbilt, 55-3, Saturday and the biggest question was a lack of getting turnovers like most defenses in the past.

You might want to pay attention to Tide coach Nick Saban not particularly concerned about it.

"I'll take this kind of defense without turnovers," Saban told the media after the win Saturday.

They allowed the Commodores just 14 yards rushing ... the entire game. The win over Texas may have been the worst possible thing for everybody else in the SEC West this year.

It may have scared the Tide into Saban's burning desire for focus and preparation.

"The Texas game happened," linebacker Will Anderson said after the win over Vandy. "After that the team really had to wake up and be like, 'What type of team do we want to be, especially starting SEC play?'

"The defense just took initiative to be a fast physical defense. I know we told you guys all offseason that’s the defense we were, and that’s the mission we want to give out.”

Now Hogs offensive coordinator Kendal Briles will have to come up with something beyond hoping Malik Hornsby can create magic with three plays, the most impressive being picking up his own fumble so cleanly after one dribble.

You have to wonder if that was simply to provide something for Alabama to prepare for that likely won't be shown at all this week.

The Hogs' defense is starting to show signs that depth might be the question mark we thought before the season.

Alabama is better than A&M.

Which was two points better than the Hogs on the one night it mattered.

