Where Hogs Landed in Latest Media, Coaches' Polls

It's Another Top 25 Matchup at AT&T Stadium

Razorbacks, Texas A&M both stay in this week's polls, but where?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC stays the big dog on college football for another week.

With the latest polls released Sunday, the SEC has 40% of the teams in the Top 10 with the Razorbacks staying where they were last week.

This week's opponent, Texas A&M, is No. 23 in the media poll and 20th in the coaches' poll. The Hogs moved into the coaches' Top 10 this week after ranking 11th.

Jordan Domineck-Missouri State

In the Associated Press Poll, the SEC has four teams in the first 10 and eight in the Top 25.. Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Tennessee (11), Ole Miss (16), Florida (20) and Texas A&M (23) are the other SEC schools.

Brigham Young, an October opponent for the Hogs, is No. 19.

In last week’s USA Today Coaches Poll the Hogs were No. 11, but they moved to No. 10 following a 38-27 win over Missouri State.

Georgia and Alabama swapped places with the Bulldogs now No. 1 and the Tide at 2. Kentucky is No. 9.

Tennessee is at No. 12, Ole Miss (13), Texas A&M (20) and Florida (22). Despite a loss to Oregon, Brigham Young stayed in the poll at No. 23. They were No. 14 last week. Click here for the Top 25 in the Coaches Poll.

