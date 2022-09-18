Where Hogs Landed in Latest Media, Coaches' Polls

Razorbacks, Texas A&M both stay in this week's polls, but where?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC stays the big dog on college football for another week.

With the latest polls released Sunday, the SEC has 40% of the teams in the Top 10 with the Razorbacks staying where they were last week.

This week's opponent, Texas A&M, is No. 23 in the media poll and 20th in the coaches' poll. The Hogs moved into the coaches' Top 10 this week after ranking 11th.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jordan Domineck reacts after a sack on Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game at Razorback Stadium. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

In the Associated Press Poll, the SEC has four teams in the first 10 and eight in the Top 25.. Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Tennessee (11), Ole Miss (16), Florida (20) and Texas A&M (23) are the other SEC schools.

Brigham Young, an October opponent for the Hogs, is No. 19.

In last week’s USA Today Coaches Poll the Hogs were No. 11, but they moved to No. 10 following a 38-27 win over Missouri State.

Georgia and Alabama swapped places with the Bulldogs now No. 1 and the Tide at 2. Kentucky is No. 9.

Tennessee is at No. 12, Ole Miss (13), Texas A&M (20) and Florida (22). Despite a loss to Oregon, Brigham Young stayed in the poll at No. 23. They were No. 14 last week. Click here for the Top 25 in the Coaches Poll.

HOGS FEED:

BRYCE STEPHENS' PUNT RETURN WAS THE BIG PLAY WHEN THE HOGS NEEDED IT

BEING ORIGINAL APOLLO CREED AND AVOIDING ROCKY II

SEC ROUND-UP: NEGATIVES KEEP COMING IN AUBURN, GAMECOCKS FORGET TACKLING IS PART OF FOOTBALL, AND MUCH MORE

A GOOD PUNCH IN THE MOUTH SHOULD MAKE HOGS FEEL BETTER SATURDAY

HOGS' SAM PITTMAN WOULD LIKE TO MAKE WIDE RECEIVER BY COMMITTEE A LITTLE LARGER

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS AGAINST MISSOURI STATE ON SATURDAY

HAS HOGS COACH SAM PITTMAN'S PLAN FOR DOMINIQUE JOHNSON WORKED LIKE HE WANTED?

TEXAS HAS LOT TO LEARN FROM ALABAMA, ARKANSAS BEFORE ENTERING SEC

BOBBY PETRINO, JASON SHELLEY PERFECT COMBO TO CAUSE HOGS PROBLEMS SATURDAY AND FANS, BUMPER POOL KNOW IT

PITTMAN DISCUSSES WHETHER DOMINIQUE JOHNSON WILL PLAY SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: DAWGS, VOLS CANCEL ON OU, AUBURN HAS TEMP AD, MANNING CALLS OUT TENNESSEE, JAY-Z PROTEGE EARNS SHOE DEAL AT LSU

HOG FANS NEED TO TAKE WAIT AND SEE APPROACH WITH THIS TEAM

WHAT OFFENSIVE LINEMAN BRADY LATHAM, RUNNING BACK AJ GREEN SAID AFTER TUESDAY'S PRACTICE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel