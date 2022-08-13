Skip to main content

The View From Lake Cuomo

Watch the notable moments from before, throughout and after the Hogs' game in Italy
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Arkansas played its third game of the European tour Saturday. Here's a social media recap of the high points.

Musselman gets Euro in pre-game speech

Walsh paying proper respect

Dunning acquires foreign intelligence

Anthony Black on the run

Height matters

Teamwork makes the scoreboard work

Black stuck on repeat

Crossing paths

Spoils of success

Fans are everywhere

Arkansas Divider

HOGS FEED:

LEG INJURY COULD LIMIT RIDGEWAY IN NFL DEBUT

DECEMBER OKLAHOMA GAME NICE, BUT NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT

FLOSPORTS AGREEMENT SLIGHTS RAZORBACK FANS

WIDE RECEIVER DEPTH IMPROVING TO POINT MALIK HORNSBY MAY BE AT QUARTERBACK FULL TIME

HOGS' MARCUS MILLER TO MISS PRACTICE TIME AFTER HAVING KNEE SCOPED

RAZORBACKS HAVE MUCH CLOSER SECOND GAME IN SPAIN ON THURSDAY

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

WIDE RECEIVER JADON HASELWOOD "MORE APPRECIATED" WITH HOGS

HOGS WIN OPENER IN EUROPEAN TOUR IN BIG FASHION

RAZORBACKS' GAME IN ARLINGTON AGAINST OKLAHOMA STATE EVEN INTERESTS NON-FANS

CORNERBACK MALIK CHAVIS ADJUSTING TO POSITION CHANGE IN HOGS' SECONDARY

WHERE HOGS RANK IN FIRST TOP 25 POLL BY COACHES

RAZORBACKS' TIGHT ENDS COACH ON NIL 'FREE AGENCY WITH NO RULES'

HOGS' TIGHT END NATHAN BAX MOVING UP FAST FOR A GUY NEVER TARGETED IN A GAME

Arkansas Divider

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the second half of their game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the semifinals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. The Arkansas Razorbacks won 74-68.
Men's Basketball

The View From Lake Cuomo

By Kent Smith37 seconds ago
Kentucky coach John Calipari during the Wildcats' matchup with Arkansas last season at Bud Walton Arena.
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Tiff Shines Positive Light on Hogs' Coaches

By Kent Smith4 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle John Ridgeway (95) during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Football

Leg Injury Could Limit Ridgeway in NFL Debut

By Kent Smith7 hours ago
Michael Scherer-Practice
Football

Linebackers Just One of Many Groups Hogs Looking at Depth

By Andy Hodges18 hours ago
Warren Thompson-Practice
Football

Hogs’ Warren Thompson Part of Keeping Malik Hornsby at QB

By Andy HodgesAug 12, 2022 12:37 PM EDT
Razorbacks freshman Jordan Walsh during an August afternoon practice in preparation for European exhibition games in Spain and Italy.
Men's Basketball

FloSports Agreement Throws Shade on Hog Fans

By Kent SmithAug 12, 2022 12:18 AM EDT
Sam Pittman-Practice
Football

Hogs’ Coach Sam Pittman on First Day in Pads ‘Wonderful’

By Andy HodgesAug 12, 2022 12:00 AM EDT
Eric Musselman-Oklahoma
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Game Nice Addition, But Nothing to Worry About

By Kent SmithAug 11, 2022 11:54 PM EDT