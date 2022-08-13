Leg Injury Could Limit Ridgeway in NFL Debut

After walking off on own power, trainers monitoring to determine actions for Saturday's Dallas Cowboys' preseason game

If former Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway wanted to prove he fits in with the Dallas Cowboys, walking away from a showdown with the Denver Broncos a bit worse for wear is par for the course.

Nothing seems to go well for Dallas and its stars when these two teams hook up, and it was a particularly frustrating day for coach Mike McCarthy.

After indicating he hoped to see progress against other professional athletes and to have his players avoid ending up in fights, his team carried out the opposite.

In the midst of the Broncos dominating the Cowboys on both sides of the ball once again, Ridgeway went down with a leg injury that indicated something may have happened to his knee.

The "Vanilla Gorilla" was escorted off the field under his own power by the medical staff. Reporters on the ground at training camp in Oxnard, California, indicated Ridgeway appeared to be moving around fairly well, but will remain under watch by the training staff.

The injury happened during 11-on-11 competition between the Cowboys and Broncos.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle John Ridgeway (95) during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

McCarthy recently announced starters would not play in Saturday's preseason game against Denver.

The announcement meant Ridgeway would probably see his most significant playing time before the season officially kicks off.

However, his time could be limited now out of caution, decreasing opportunities to prove he has what it takes to break into the defensive rotation.

Razorback fans will need to tune in Saturday at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network and on local networks in some local markets.

