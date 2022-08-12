Oklahoma Game Nice Addition, But Nothing to Worry About

Skip to main content

Oklahoma Game Nice, But Nothing to Worry About

Blowout loss to Sooners hard to remember, much less impactful
When it came across the wire that Arkansas has its game against Oklahoma set in stone for this December, the initial thought was it's good to see a future SEC opponent on the schedule. 

After all, the last time the Razorbacks played Oklahoma was the upset of a No. 4 Sooners team led by Blake Griffin at Bud Walton in 2008, right?

The answer is a firm, no. The Razorbacks got curb stomped by Oklahoma, 88-66, at the BOK in Tulsa. 

Having a hard time remembering that game? So are a lot of people, but that's the nature of an Eric Musselman season.

Let's job your memory with a single word – Hofstra. 

There you go. It's all coming back now. 

Prior to what most Hog fans remember as the basketball season with numerous wins over Top 10 teams and celebrating on table tops looking over a court stormed floor, Arkansas went through a dark period.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has to be held back after losing his cool during an early-start blowout against Oklahoma.



The streak of games a three made ended, Hofstra helped remind Razorback fans why home games need to be played at Bud Walton, and the Hogs lost 5-of-6 while the fan base melted in frustration only simmered by a football bowl game against Penn State.

Tucked into the midst of all this, long forgotten, is the Oklahoma game. Fans don't remember because it didn't matter. 

Arkansas went on to beat Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky and Gonzaga before falling to Duke in the Elite 8. Oklahoma took the win and used it to get into the NIT.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.



That's how good things went. Musselman did his usual late January adjustment to lock down the line-up and then memory wiped everyone with another magical run. 

The game with Oklahoma will be something interesting to watch in between the SEC championship game and that start of bowl season, but that's about it. Win or lose, it will probably become another game Hog fans forgot happened.

When it comes to basketball under Musselman, what happens in December stays in December. 

Just to refresh the fans, Connor Vanover started, Jaylin Williams barely played a half, and Chris Lykes was being counted on for his ability to score from the floor more than the free throw line.

Not only is it hard to remember, it's hard to imagine. Basketball during the fall semester is a time for Musselman to throw literally everything against the wall and see what shakes out. 

If Arkansas loses by 20 again in Tulsa, just remember not to freak out. After all, two months later, fans won't remember the game at all.

That's just the Musselman way.

