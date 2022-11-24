Aztecs the Top 20 Team Hogs Need Right Now

Arkansas Razorbacks look to bounce back from emotional loss to Creighton in Hawaii

Arkansas takes on San Diego St. tonight in the third place match-up of the Maui Invitational.

There is no question that the Aztecs are deserving of their Top 20 ranking. However, if anyone who follows the Razorbacks watched last night's semifinal game between San Diego St. and Arizona, it would be easy to identify that Arkansas is a bad pairing for the Aztecs.

San Diego St. features 13 juniors and seniors, so experience is on their side. However, the Aztecs are not quite as big and athletic as Creighton.

The biggest problem facing San Diego St. is their weaknesses align to the strengths of the Razorbacks.

The Aztecs struggle with quick athletic moves off the dribble. They are also susceptible to power on the block and just about anything above the rim.

If there were a Top 20 team tailor-made for the Hogs to rebound against, San Diego St. is it.

That being said, Arkansas expended a lot of emotion last night, which leaves them open to coming out flat. If that happens, it could be a long night of clawing back and hanging in there, much like Tuesday night against Creighton.

To get a preview of what the Razorbacks will face Wednesday night, check out the highlight summary video below.

