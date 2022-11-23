SEC Round-Up: Who Will Sweep Lane Kiffin off His Feet?

Florida pulls QB scholarship over racial slurs, fire sale expected at A&M, Kentucky may be without Levis and much more

Alabama is one 5-star running back lighter, Auburn and Ole Miss want to see who's prettier, the transfer portal heats up, and rivalry week lacks luster in many places and so much more in this Nov. 23 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders has decided to take his talents elsewhere as he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Sanders, a redshirt junior from Port Saint Joe, Fla., has seen action in...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When it comes to ignoring outside influences, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has always been vehemently opposed to players letting them affect their...

Alabama fans were excited when they saw Jahvon Quinerly return last week against South Alabama. The senior point guard was originally expected to return to the court in December, but when head coach Nate Oats saw...

Creighton was the first team Arkansas faced with similar height and athleticism. It won't be the last. That is why the tape Eric Musselman gained Tuesday night might be...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Saturday night in Razorback Stadium, the Arkansas Razorbacks made No. 14 Ole Miss look like Arkansas-Pine Bluff. After all, it was the largest lead in forever outside of...

It's Monday again in SEC country, which means it's time for another dose of comedy from the guys over at SEC Shorts. This week Tennessee lies about its resume while Ole Miss checks to see...

When Arkansas summarily dispatched Bryan Harsin with a relatively easy 41-27 win at Auburn, the coaching search that immediately began appeared to be...

Right now, it's all about Lane Kiffin for Auburn. Last night, Jon Sokoloff reported that Lane Kiffin would be stepping down as...

Landen King may be staying with Auburn. After officially entering the transfer portal on November first, King has withdrawn his name according to Matt Zenitz of On3. King was able to officially enter the portal after

The Gators built their first winning streak over SEC opponents since December 2020 with victories over Texas A&M and South Carolina in Weeks 10 and 11, a much-welcomed surge of momentum after a 4-4 start to the year. It quickly dissolved on Saturday when...

Former Florida Gators head coach Lon Kruger was inducted into the...

Florida withdrew the scholarship of committed 2023 quarterback Marcus Stokes on Sunday after a controversial video...

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key will meet again on Saturday when...

The final week of the regular season in college football AKA "rivalry week" is always one of the most anticipated weeks of the season. Teams take part in hate-fueled games that oftentimes, can have no implication other than...

It was a disappointing loss for the Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon as they fell the Blazers of UAB 87-73. Georgia led the game at...

This Saturday's game against Louisville could be the final game of Will Levis' career as Kentucky quarterback. Battling through the thick and thin of what's been...

It remains uncertain whether or not Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham will take part in...

Continuity has lacked for No. 15 Kentucky through the first two weeks of the regular season. Injuries struck throughout the preseason, causing...

LSU’s rushing attack has been a work in progress this season, and with news of...

It’s been an eventful 24-hour stretch for this LSU football program. While the Tigers were in the midst of...

With fall ball in the rearview mirror, LSU will now shift their focus to locking in for their 2023 season. For first-year Tiger Tommy White, it gives...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Did you catch it? At the end of the Lane Kiffin press conference following the 42-27 loss to Arkansas. Did you catch it? Following an absolute drubbing...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When Ole Miss rolls into Razorback Stadium for a frosty night game this evening, it won't be an issue for the Rebels. Not because the players will have RealTree gear...

OXFORD, Miss. -- The last 24 hours have been quite a roller coaster for Ole Miss fans. The rumors about Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin possibly leaving...

Brandon Ford was one of the most prolific tight ends in the Dabo Swinney era, leaving school in 2012 tied for the school record in...

Clemson always has title aspirations, and head coach Dabo Swinney wants to remind fans about them. He spoke about what the South Carolina game meant...

South Carolina found major offensive success against Tennessee, and that was without star running back MarShawn Lloyd. He has been out...

COLLEGE STATION -- Edgerrin Cooper needed three words to describe not just Saturday's weather, but also the state of Texas A&M Aggies football during a six-game losing streak. "It's been miserable...

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman PJ Williams was reportedly arrested by College Station police Saturday for possession of...

There has been recent speculation about the solidity of SI99 defensive lineman David Hicks' verbal commitment status for Texas A&M, yet the Aggies still hold the pledge. The Katy (Texas) Paetow star has been...

