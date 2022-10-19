Hogs’ Mike Neighbors on Picked Fourth: ‘I Wouldn't Voted Us There’

Skip to main content

Hogs’ Mike Neighbors on Being Picked Fourth: ‘I Wouldn’t Have’

Complete podium appearance looking ahead to season, all of women's college basketball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The media voted Arkansas fourth in the preseason poll announced Tuesday and Mike Neighbors was surprised.

"I wouldn't have put us there, but they did," Neighbors said Tuesday afternoon. "It's fun for our kids to see."

He made it clear, though, the goals are even above that.

"They all want to finish higher," Neighbors said. "For those kids that have come over to our program, it’s a little bit of validity that they made the right choice and they've helped us build something that is not normally expected.

Mike Neighbors-MSU

"We'll do our best to try to finish there."

The Razorbacks have added transfer guards Saylor Poffenbarger from Connecticut and Chrissy Carr from Syracuse.

Forward Maryam Dauda, a McDonald’s All-American from Bentonville, redshirted last season following knee surgery and will finally be available.

With returners including Makayla Daniels, Samara Spencer and Jersey Wolfenbarger, the expectations for this time are higher.

Makayla Daniels-MSU

They will have to do it in a league where most of the teams are clustered together.

"We have three teams that have clearly separated themselves in South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee," Neighbors said. "The rest of us, you know, just depends on the day, probably. So for us to finish fourth was really a surprise. For us, we'll try to live up to those standards. We have a challenging schedule in doing so."

Arkansas is scheduled to host an exhibition game against Arkansas-Fort Smith on Nov. 2 in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the season with a road game at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 7.

SEC Preseason Poll

1. South Carolina

2. Tennessee

3. LSU

4. Arkansas

5. Ole Miss

6. Florida

7. Kentucky

8. Mississippi State

9. Georgia

10. Alabama

11. Texas A&M

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

Arkansas divider

