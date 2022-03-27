Live Blog: Follow All the Action of Duke-Hogs

Once again, nobody expects Arkansas to come up with a win.

Tonight's game with Duke is the biggest of the year and coach Eric Musselman in addition to the players admit nobody has respected them all year and they aren't looking for it to start now.

The story is Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski taking the Blue Devils all the way to the Final Four next weekend in New Orleans, then playing a storybook ending against North Carolina or St. Peter's.

The only issue are the Razorbacks standing in the way.

The game will start after Houston-Villanova at 7:50 p.m.

Keep up with all the action as it happens right here along with running commentary from allHOGS below during the game.



Under 8 Timeout: Duke 24, Hogs 21 Kelley L. Cox / USA TODAY Sports Jaylin Williams keeping the Hogs in this game as Duke went on an 8-0 run to open a lead that was up to eight points at times. Williams, the sophomore from Fort Smith Northside, drew two charges and is three-of-six shooting with four rebounds and an assist. The Blue Devils have settled down offensively from the start, but now the Hogs are shooting just 42.9% from the field while Duke is hitting at a 52.6% pace.

Under 12 Timeout: Duke 16, Hogs 14 Kelley L. Cox / USA TODAY Sports The Blue Devils are killing the Hogs on the glass, 9-5, and are tipping in misses with regular success. Hogs' defense still creating problems, but the offense is also answering, especially JD Notae. Notae, the second-leading scorer in the SEC, has two three-pointers and is keeping Arkansas in the game. Duke's Mark Williams has 8 points, tying him with Notae for game-high leader at this point. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is intense and active this game, saying during the timeout they are having to learn how to deal with Hogs' defensive intensity.

Under 16 Timeout: Hogs 9, Duke 6 Kelley L. Cox / USA TODAY Sports JD Notae gets off to a fast start for Arkansas, hitting two-of-three, including a three-pointer. Hogs' defensive pressure starts strong, but Duke starting to settle in offensively. Notae leads everybody with 5 points. The Hogs have not made a substitution.

Kelley L. Cox / USA TODAY Sports Both teams are warming up and Eric Musselman's final interview with television he broke down what the Hogs had tried to get in a couple of days before this game from a talented, but young Duke team. Just remember, Musselman coached in the NBA and other professional leagues. Playing games there with very little turnaround time pays off at the college level. He has a staff of guys with NBA experience, who have game-planned for the best players in the world with less than 24 hours preparation in some games. Look for the Hogs to play defense like they have all during the tournament and we'll find out if the Blue Devils can match that intensity

