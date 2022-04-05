Jaylin Keeping Options Open to Return for Hogs

Skip to main content

Hogs' Jaylin Williams Puts Name on Board for NBA Draft

Sophomore from Fort Smith keeping option of return to Hogs by not hiring agent

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas sophomore Jaylin Williams may be headed to the NBA Draft.

Or maybe not. Razorback fans will keep their fingers (and probably toes if possible) crossed.

The 6-10 sophomore from Fort Smith Northside made his intentions known late Monday afternoon via a release.

“I am announcing my intention to enter the 2022 NBA Draft process," he said in a press released from Arkansas Communications. "However, I will not be hiring an agent to keep my eligibility with the University of Arkansas intact. I look forward to learning from the upcoming process, going through the interviews, gathering feedback and building relationships with NBA coaches and front office personnel.

“My gratitude to Coach (Eric) Musselman and the staff goes beyond words for helping me be in this position. I will keep all my options open and, after going through the process and talking with my family, my support group and the Arkansas coaching staff, I will make an informed decision when the appropriate time comes.”

Where he would fall in the pecking order of a two-round draft will be the subject of speculation at least until the June 1 deadline to take his name out of the conversation.

Mock drafts have him rated, but with the announcement Monday afternoon it is certain to be revised because now he is actually in play to be seriously considered.

Williams averaged 10.9 points on 46.1% shooting and 9.8 rebounds per game. He finished with 364 total rebounds — 308 defensive — to break Derek Hood's 23-year-old single-season program record, and became the first Razorback to average 9.8 in a season since Mike Washington in 2008-09.

The forward made his star turn as Arkansas surged in the final two-and-a-half months of the season. He averaged 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the team’s first 13 games.

Williams led Arkansas defensively with 54 charges taken, 41 blocks and was second with 48 steals. When he was the nearest Razorbacks defender to a shot, opponents made 37.2% of two-point attempts during the regular season, including 36.4% in SEC play.

HOGS FEED

WHERE DID HOGS RANK IN LATEST BASEBALL POLL?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

RAZORBACKS GO 12 INNINGS BUT TOO MANY DUCKS LEFT ON POND DROWNED AGAINST MISSISSIPPI STATE

JD NOTAE MAKES RIGHT DECISION

IS MUSSELMAN UP TO THE CHALLENGE PRESENTED BY TRANSFER?

FORMER HOGS' ASSISTANT REPORTEDLY LANDS JOB AT SACRAMENTO ST.

STRONG PITCHING, BIG HITS LIFT HOGS OVER MISSISSIPPI STATE

ANOTHER RAZORBACK LEAVES BASKETBALL PROGRAM THROUGH PORTAL

BROKERED DEAL WITH PITTMAN, HORNSBY INCLUDED LOOKING AT WIDE RECEIVER

MISSOURI TRANSFER CHOOSES TO COME TO RAZORBACKS

HAVE HOGS FINALLY DECIDED HORNSBY'S SPEED NOT HELPING FROM BENCH?

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Jaylin Williams-Duke
Men's Basketball

Jaylin Keeping Options Open to Return for Hogs

By Andy Hodges1 minute ago
The Miz turns on his partner Logan Paul shortly after the two celebrated their victory over the Mysterios at Wrestlemania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Hogs News

Miz, Logan Paul Host Clinic on How to be a Heel

By Kent Smith6 minutes ago
Roman Reigns holds up the WWE championship and the Universal championship after unifying them with a victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Hogs News

Will They Remember This?

By Kent Smith2 hours ago
Braydon Webb-Miss State 03
Baseball

Where Hogs Landed in Monday's Baseball Poll

By allHOGS Staff6 hours ago
Cayden Wallace-Miss State 03
Baseball

Hogs Strand Small Village in Scoring Position

By allHOGS Staff23 hours ago
JD Notae-Gonzaga
Men's Basketball

Notae Made Right Call

By Kent SmithApr 3, 2022
Braydon Webb-Miss State
Baseball

Hogs' Power Too Much for Mississippi State ... Again

By Andy HodgesApr 3, 2022
BKM_Brazile_IowaState
Men's Basketball

Is Mussleman Up to the Challenge?

By Kent SmithApr 2, 2022