Review of Bracketology Provides Insight on Quality of Arkansas Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Sometime soon, possibly even by the time you read this, ESPN's Joe Lunardi will have a new round of bracketology posted.

However, for those who were able to see last week's version of the projected NCAA tournament bracket, the path to the final four should have felt very familiar.

Arkansas, No. 3 seed in the Midwest, was slated to kick things off against Bradley as automatic qualifier in the No. 14 slot. Of course, the Braves are the Hogs' next opponent this weekend in Little Rock, a place where Arkansas has had a habit over the years of playing notoriously uninspired basketball.

Should the Razorbacks hold off the upset bid from Bradley in the opening round, Arkansas will find itself staring down the lone team to step on the floor with Arkansas and come away with a win – No. 6 seed Creighton.

This will probably change in the upcoming iteration of the bracket. After losing to BYU in Las Vegas 83-30 this past Saturday, the Blue Jays stumbled into their fourth straight loss.

Their last win? It came against Arkansas in Maui.