Heartbreak Hotel: Hogs Fall in SEC Tournament, Sunk by Longhorns
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Whatever hotel Arkansas stays at for the SEC Soccer Tournament, they might want to consider changing it. The Razorbacks lost to No. 21 Texas in the semifinals on a golden goal from Lauren Lapomarda in the 109th minute after goalkeeper Keegan Smith couldn't push the ball over the bar.
In his 13th season as coach of the Hogs, Colby Hale is still looking for his first SEC tournament win. Hale has made seven finals, but remains winless.
Arkansas took the early lead thanks to an early goal from Kennedy Ball in the 17th minute with an impressive shot through traffic into the top right corner of the goal
Arkansas gave Texas the equalizer on an own goal in the 40th minute after Jailyn Brownlee attempted to clear a ball into the box from out wide, instead the ball deflected into the corner of the net.
Arkansas had plenty of chances to take the lead in regular time but Arkansas just couldn't get past Longhorns goalkeeper Mia Justus. She had 14 saves, including a key save late in regulation in a 1-on-1 situation against Bella Field.
The Razorbacks also were on the end of some bad luck. Arkansas looked to have scored a go-ahead goal late in the second half, but a slight touch from Ava Tankersley in an offsides position was wiped away after video review.
Arkansas now awaits its fate in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show takes place 3 p.m. Monday and will be streamed on NCAA.com.