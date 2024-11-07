Big Z Made Big 3 to Kickstart Deciding Run for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Zvonimir Ivisic had a first half to forget, but it was Big Z who bailed out No. 16 Arkansas in a big way late in Wednesday's 76-60 season-opening win over Lipscomb.
The 7-2 sophomore center earned the start in his first official game as a Razorback, but after a defensive lapse that led to a layup, a goal tend and a pair of early fouls, Ivisic found himself on the bench the final 12 minutes of the first half.
Ivisic opened the second half with back-to-back paint scores — a welcomed sight for Razorback fans yearning for more physicality from their big man — but it was his heroics down the stretch that made the difference for Arkansas.
After opening up a 15-point lead midway through the second half, Lipscomb went on an 11-0 run to cut Arkansas' lead to 60-56 with 7:47 to play.
Ivisic — who drew the ire of John Calipari for his ill-advised three-point attempt late in the exhibition loss to TCU — stopped the bleeding with a catch-and-shoot triple with 6:53 left that sparked a 16-4 run to close the game for the Razorbacks.
"He made a three, which was a big three that stretched out the game," Calipari said. "That's all fine. If he does the post stuff and rebounds and blocks some shots and gets in better shape, I don't mind him shooting threes.
"As a matter of fact, he's probably making more threes than anybody on this team. How 'bout that statement?"
Ivisic checked all the boxes Calipari outlined in the decisive run that he started with the jumper, which was the first of eight points down the stretch that featured an old-fashioned three-point play, a steal and a block that served as the exclamation point in the final seconds of the win.
Calipari credited Ivisic for playing with more physicality and threw an assist to his guards for making the adjustment and delivering the ball where only the big man could reach it.
"Because we were throwing him the bal," Calipari said. "D.J. threw two away. Throw the ball… You want to throw it by his feet? He’s 7-2. Where do you think you would throw it? Up high. He’s 7-2. Don’t throw a spinner. Throw it up high.
"Then he physically bent over, moved the guy, got to the rim — he’s really skilled. He’s got to want to play rough."
Ivisic finished the night with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting with three rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 21 minutes.
Arkansas (1-0) returns to action Saturday when it travels to Dallas (Texas) for a marquee neutral site matchup with No. 8 Baylor (0-1) Tipoff from the American Airlines Center is set for 6:30 p.m.