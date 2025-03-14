Hogs Learn Valuable Lessons Hard Way In Loss to Ole Miss
NASHVILLE — For a large majority of the afternoon, Arkansas was playing like a team that deserved to win, but a couple critical stretches gone awry sent the Razorbacks back home with an 83-80 loss to Ole Miss at the SEC Tournament.
Arkansas is still in position to sleep easy knowing it will hear its name called on Selection Sunday, but having some staying power at the NCAA Tournament will likely come down to reversing a couple concerning trends.
The Razorbacks have won five of their last seven games to secure a spot in the Field of 68, but there is no denying they have been playing with fire in the process.
What Arkansas has gotten away with in recent wins over Texas, Mississippi State and South Carolina finally cost it a victory against the Rebels.
Squandering big leads has become a predictable trait for the Razorbacks. Arkansas led Texas by 14 points with 10 minutes to play, and needed overtime to win. A 16-point lead at the 11:41 mark against Mississippi State required a late free throw and last-second defensive stand to end in a victory.
In Wednesday's SEC Tournament opener, Arkansas led by as many as 20 early in the second half before having to hold off South Carolina in the final seconds.
Arkansas never built a double-digit lead on Ole Miss Thursday, but the Razorbacks did far too much good in erasing a 15-point deficit and going up 63-56 with 7:37 to play to have a calamity of mistakes, fouls and turnovers lead to a tied game less than a minute later.
"We've been through this all year," coach John Calipari said. "Same kind of deal. Either we're up and they come back or we're down and we come back."
The Razorbacks have been a resilient bunch all season and were still in position to win after D.J. Wagner's runner put them on top 80-77 with 29 seconds to play.
It was all downhill from there for Arkansas as late-game execution and questionable decision-making left much to be desired.
Trevon Brazile fouled Dre Davis under the rim for an eventual three-point play that tied the game with 20.7 seconds remaining.
That should have been the last time Ole Miss touched the ball with Arkansas having possession for the final shot.
Instead, Johnell Davis — who inexplicably attempted to purposefully miss a game-sealing free throw at Calipari's behest with 2.5 seconds remaining in the South Carolina game 24 hours prior — attacked with well over 10 seconds left, tripped, got it to Billy Richmond, who missed, before Trevon Brazile was fouled on the offensive rebound attempt.
Brazile proceeded to miss both free throws and was late to close out on Ole Miss' Sean Pedulla, who sank a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds.
"You can look at different things when you're in a close game like that," Calipari said. "This turnover, that missed rebound, that foul near the basket to give them and-ones. It was all kind of stuff."
Bad loss? Not at all. Bad way to lose? Absolutely.
Davis has been a revelation for Arkansas for more than a month down the stretch of the season and had an incredible defensive play with a steal and heads-up timeout near the sideline just prior.
Brazile was tremendous up until the final stretch with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double that included mutliple clutch moments.
Big picture, Arkansas has done a more than commendable job of rallying the troops and clawing its way into March Madness. The team and staff should feel plenty confident about where they are.
Heading into the intense, high-pressure NCAA Tournament where every game is win-or-go-home, though, fine-tuning the crunch-time execution and decision-making during the next week of practice looms large.
