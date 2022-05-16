Razorbacks Get Highest Seed Ever for NCAA Tournament

Skip to main content

Razorbacks Land Highest NCAA Seed in Program History

Road to Kansas City will run through Bogle Park for Hogs to reach final for first time ever

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the third time in program history, Arkansas will host an NCAA Tournament Regional.

The No. 5 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 4 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced Sunday night.

No. 24 Oregon, Wichita State and Princeton will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.

Celebration-SEC Title

The Razorbacks will play Princeton at 5 p.m. Friday on SEC Network. Oregon vs. Wichita State will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas and Princeton meet for the first time in program history. The Hogs are 0-2 against the Ducks and 10-4 all-time against Wichita State.

Arkansas defeated the Shockers, 7-4, on Feb. 19.

Bogle Park last hosted a regional in 2021, with Arkansas claiming the regional championship after defeating Manhattan, South Dakota State and Stanford.

Courtney Deifel-SEC Title

Schedule

Friday, May 20

Game 1: 1 Arkansas vs. 4 Princeton – 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2: 2 Oregon vs. 3 Wichita State – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.

*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3:30 p.m.

*if necessary

