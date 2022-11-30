FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Davonte Davis resolved whatever was going on in about a week.

After not playing since the first half of the Maui Invitational against San Diego State, it was announced when the team returned the junior guard from Jacksonville was taking a break.

To his credit, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman didn't make a whole lot of it. Coaching in the professional ranks, he dealt with that kind of stuff all time.

Whatever things were didn't last that long.

Arkansas Razorbacks Davis in the first half of a 74-48 over the Fordham Rams at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Davis released a statement through Arkansas Communications on Wednesday afternoon:

“I am excited to be back with my teammates and coaches. I want to thank my family, our fans, the Razorback basketball program and especially Coach Muss for the support shown to me this last week. I look forward to continuing my development as a leader and basketball player as this team focuses on our goals for this season.”

So much for those days of talking about that.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman during the game against the Troy Trojans at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 74-61. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

The Razorbacks, sitting on a 6-1 record and ranked 11th in the country will be back on the floor Saturday against San Jose State at Bud Walton Arena at 3 p.m. You can watch on the SEC Network and fuboTV.

Listen to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman online at HitThatLine.com or on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Davis' status for that game has not been clarified, but it is assumed he will be on the floor, but he's apparently at least back with the team.

Hogs Feed:

IS RAZORBACK FOOTBALL FALLING THROUGH THE TRANSFER PORTAL?

REGARDLESS OF THE MORAL POSTURING, HUGH FREEZE CAN COACH

KEEPING TRACK OF WHO'S COMING AND GOING FOR HOGS FOOTBALL

DAVONTE DAVIS DESERVES RESPECT, PRIVACY RIGHT NOW

WITH HORNSBY GONE, WHO CAN HOGS TARGET AT QB IN TRANSFER PORTAL?

MUNDANE GAME AGAINST TROY HAS DEVELOPED INTO MUST-WATCH TELEVISION

SEC SHORTS: WHO DO POLICE TURN TO WHEN CLEMSON ABDUCTS PLAYOFFS

SEC DITCHES BIG 12, ACC BAILS ON BIG TEN, WILL JOIN ESPN FOR ACC-SEC CHALLENGE

WHO PITTMAN NEEDS ON SPEED DIAL IF KENDAL BRILES LEAVES TOWN

DIAGNOSING THE HEALTH OF RAZORBACK FOOTBALL AT END OF SEASON

SLUSHER SITUATION TURNING INTO PR NIGHTMARE FOR ARKANSAS, FAYETTEVILLE PD

NUMBER OF RAZORBACKS DEPARTING PROGRAM STARTING TO PILE UP

RAZORBACKS UNABLE TO CLINCH FIRST WIN IN MISSOURI

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel