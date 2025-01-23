Arkansas Finally Plays Like Razorbacks, So Fans Treat Them That Way
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Zvonimir Ivisic hit a three at the end of the half and announcer Jimmy Dykes asked everyone to hang tight and see if that shot was going to be the difference in what had been a blowout game between Georgia and Arkansas, a groan rose up out of Razorbacks fans around the room.
Clearly they weren't fans of Dykes, although getting a coherent explanation for the grudge wasn't possible, but they were especially annoyed by such an absurd statement. Only die-hards were still watching the Hogs take on the Bulldogs, and even those were falling off by halftime.
One fan in the room muttered something about being ashamed, and a quick sweep of social media showed a barren wasteland that included very little commentary on the Razorbacks. Outside of one gentleman suggesting a program similar to D.A.R.E be put together to go to middle schools to warn students of the dangers of becoming an Arkansas fan, the Hog faithful were so apathetic they didn't even have it in them to be mad.
However, something happened in the second half that resulted in the unexpected — an SEC win. That's because for the first time all season, for at least a half, the team started to play like Razorbacks.
Despite John Calipari's comments after the game claiming his team has always played with heart and effort to the end, it simply wasn't true. Arkansas fans don't give up on Hogs giving all their effort down to the final second.
They especially don't use words like uninspired and lost. However, out came a different team than Arkansas has put on the floor all season.
Sure, there have been wins, but at no point have the Arkansas Razorbacks been on the floor. It's just been a group of guys going through the motion and hoping talent got them over the edge.
This time, however, there was hustle and grit. Guys weren't just looking for the occasional highlight to add to their personal tape.
They went after rebounds like they finally knew they matter. They attacked the interior without looking scared for once, often enduring hard contact, then getting up and knocking down the free throws.
Slowly, but surely, they chipped way. Meanwhile, on the defensive end, Arkansas finally started playing with a bit of attitude.
They stopped the ole' method of defending the perimeter and letting guys blow by them. Defenders started switching and helping one another. There was actual energy.
And as soon as the team finally started playing like Razorbacks, fans simultaneously agreed to treat them as such in the arena. After holding back all season, the sparse crowd finally let loose and showered the Hogs with the energy they would need down the stretch.
It was the type of energy reflected back when Knox went hard for the rebound of a missed Nelly Davis 3-pointer to put back up for a big basket late. It was the energy that allowed Adou Thiero to knife through the entire Georgia team for a rebound and put-back that officially iced the game, giving Arkansas its first win of the season.
It should also be noted that it was the sort of energy first shown by forward Trevon Brazile, the lone player who had actually experienced what playing like a Razorback is supposed to feel like. His relentless, fearless attitude in the second half was the spark that carried through Thiero and Knox as they found ways to keep chipping away while growing their own winning attitude.
In the end, Thiero finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Of the two statistics, the one Hogs fans were most excited about was the rebounds because it's a hustle stat.
Knox had a big night also with 13 points and six rebounds in 34 minutes. It was the most playing time and production he has had since he put up 17 points in 28 minutes against Oakland.
For fans' sake, now that the players have experienced the type of play Arkansas fans are willing to respect, perhaps this can be the trigger for a turnaround. It also might be the impetus for healing the relationship between Calipari's team and the Arkansas fan base.
If they continue to finally play like Razorbacks, they will be treated as such. It's a tough lesson to learn, but one that can make for a much more enjoyable experience for both parties if it takes.