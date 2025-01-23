REACTION: Hogs Capture Momentum in Final Moments for First SEC Win
FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks pull off a physical 68-65 home victory over Georgia Wednesday night for its first SEC win of season.
After falling behind by 15 in the first half and starting 0-of-10 from three, Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic brought energy to Bud Walton Arena to close the half with his team's first made three point basket of the night. With star point guard Boogie Fland out of the picture it was going to be interesting to see where Arkansas' offense would come from Wednesday night.
Senior guard Johnell Davis' three to start the second half helped kickstart a run to pull their team within nine of Georgia. Like many times this season, Arkansas has given its fans reason to get loud only to lose momentum minutes later.
Coach John Calipari's team struggled to sustain momentum in SEC games this season as its longest run Wednesday night was 5-0 before a10-2 run made it a two point game with eight minutes to go.
Arkansas' defensive clamps were on most of the night but did allow Georgia to connect on five three pointers in the first half. Things changed considerably after intermission as the Razorbacks didn't allow a single three point basket and went seven minutes without allowing a made field goal to make the game somewhat interesting.
The teeter-tottering continued once Arkansas secured its first lead on a pair of Karter Knox free throws. Momentum proved too much for the Razorbacks to handle as SIlas Demary slashed to the rim to retake a 61-59 lead with 3:58 to go.
Free throws became a major part of the game quite early in the second half as both teams were in the bonus midway through the second half. For an Arkansas team that couldn't throw a beach ball in an ocean, it made 29-of-34 attempts from the charity stripe including a game high 11-of-13 from Knox.
Junior forward Adou Thiero has been Arkansas' most valuable asset this season bringing constant energy in every game. While his team struggles to shoot, he was an efficient 5-of-8 from the floor and 7-of-9 at the free throw line to finish with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Both teams shot a high amount but Arkansas' execution at the line and rebounding was just enough to seal its first conference victory under Calipari. The Razorbacks outrebounded Georgia 40-30 and 18-8 on the offensive glass which is a recipe to win any night.
"What we went through, this gauntlet of a schedule, we just needed to win a game," Calipari told the SEC Network after the game. "We've fought in every game we've played, been down 15 points, up 12 and let someone back in it and fight. Like I've said, going through what we are going through is going to make me a better coach and them better players."