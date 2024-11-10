Arkansas Still Learning on the Fly Against Baylor
DALLAS — Arkansas is still learning on the fly with all the new pieces. No. 8 Baylor took advantage of an inexperienced Razorback team. The Bears beat the Hogs 72-67 inside American Airlines Arena.
"I just felt like we got off to a slow start," guard Boogie Fland said. "We came out lackadaisical, not knowing they were going to go zone. It was a surprise to us. I feel like we picked it up going into the second half."
Baylor threw Arkansas a curveball by playing zone defense that was not on film in the Bears' opening game against Gonzaga, daring Arkansas to shoot from the threes and the Hogs couldn't make them. The Razorbacks went 0-for-9 from beyond the arc and it gave Baylor the liberty to build an early lead.
"The reason Scott stayed in [the zone] and that he should have [because] we look so bad against the zone," Calipari said. "Why would you get out of it?"
The Hogs are still desperately missing the presence Jonas Aidoo, who once again played just nine minutes. The frontcourt duo of Zvonimir Ivisic and Trevon Brazile managed just six points combined.
Meanwhile, Norchad Omier battled through some early foul trouble to dominate in the paint with 15 points. Baylor outscored Arkansas 38-28 in the paint.
Experienced guard play also helped Baylor show its class. Jayden Nunn and Jeremy Roach combined for 29 points and hit key threes in the first half to build a double-digit lead in the first half.
However, the Razorbacks showed its potential, specifically Adou Theiro. He led all players with 24 points. Every time Baylor threatened to pull away, Arkansas fought back to keep the game interesting.
After being unable to hit a three, Arkansas hit 4-of-6 shots from deep to cut the lead back to just two, but Baylor just weathered the storm and never let Arkansas take the lead.
Five different players were in double-digits for the Bears. Despite Arkansas tying the game at 44 thanks to a run single-handidly sparked by Theiro, the Hogs could never get in front.
Even though projected first round pick VJ Edgecombe went just 3-for-12 from the field, he did make two key free throws in the waning seconds and a key offensive rebound after the Hogs cut the deficit to a one possession.
"[We got ] a lot [out of this game]," Calipari said. "You could play a team and try to win by 50 and what you learn is that you can beat that kind of team by 50. The teams you’re trying to compete with are like this team, like a Kansas. These kind of people that we’re playing."
Arkansas now returns home to take on Troy. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday and will be streamed on SEC+.