Razorbacks Facing Motivated Texas for First Time in Long Time
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now that we're back to playing football for the rest of the month without interruptions, the game Arkansas fans have had circled for awhile is upon us. A lot of fans are already hoping to keep it close into the second half.
Since the Razorbacks sailed out of the old Southwest Conference in 1991, the Longhorns haven't exactly viewed the game with even as much interest as they did most of the time before. The Hogs have never been considered a rival by Texas most years no matter how much that hurts Arkansas' feelings.
They downright hate Oklahoma and look down their noses at the country cousins at Texas A&M. The Longhorns deal with the Hogs when they play them. If it's not important they don't even care then.
If you doubt that, just look at the Texas Bowl in 2014. Fans and the media made a big deal out of what used to be some big games in the 1960's and 70's. Even Texas fans weren't interested in a 6-6 Longhorns team playing the 6-6 Razorbacks. That's two mediocre teams playing a bowl game before New Year's.
Things will be different Saturday. The Longhorns have an experienced quarterback, considerably more talent and a defense thta pressures the quarterback. They stumbled against Georgia, but every team in the SEC has tripped at least once this year. All of that is a problem for the Hogs.
Texas is positioning for the college football playoff. Barring some sort of monumental collapse over the final three weeks of the regular season, their season-ending game against the Aggies could be for a playoff spot and the SEC Championship game.
The Longhorns will be prepared for this one. It won't be like 2021 when Steve Sarkisian was still trying to get his program in place, the quarterback situation was not settled and he still had players that hadn't bought into what he was selling.
They are bought in now and will roll into Fayetteville ranked somewhere in the Top 5 in the country. That's bad news for Arkansas. Unless you want to go back to the mid-60's, the only time the Razorbacks have beaten a Longhorns team ranked that high was 1981 when No. 1 Texas was kicked sideways in Razorback Stadium, 42-11.
More importantly, they have a senior quarterback in Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning is his backup. Maybe the last thing the Razorbacks want to see would be him in the game.
You can bet Sarkisian also remembers that 2021 game when the Hogs won 40-21, stormed the field and everybody wearing red had a merry time. It was the best group of players Sam Pittman has had since he got the job.
Despite what a lot of folks think, it nearly always comes down to who has the better players. The best horse trainers in the country can't get a mule to win the Kentucky Derby, regardless what they try. It usually works out that way in football, too.
The Longhorns have more players that are better. Besides, Arkansas has had their one upset of the year when they shocked Tennessee to start October. LSU and Ole Miss since them stomped the Hogs unmercifully at Razorback Stadium.
Three blowouts to ranked teams in consecutive home games will be a bitter pill for everyone. That will start conversations a lot of people aren't wantint to have just yet.