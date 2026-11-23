FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas point guard Jordan Smith Jr. missed the Razorbacks' 92-48 win over Mississippi Valley State on Friday due to wrist inflammation, but reclassified freshman Davion Thompson stepped up in his place.

Fresh off of a 20-point performance against Indiana, Thompson scored 13 points on 5-7 shooting and dished out 11 assists to earn a double-double. Through six games, the 17-year-old guard leads the Razorbacks with 6.5 assists per contest.

Associate head coach Chin Coleman was asked Friday about Smith's status for Arkansas' Thanksgiving Day showdown with Michigan State, and his answer did little to clear things up about a timeline for Smith's return.

Nov 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith Jr. (23) celebrates in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think it's day to day, but I think he feels a lot better, and I think he's improved whatever his wrist situation was," Coleman said. "And I think that he probably expects to play, but I think that it's up to our medical staff to decide whether or not he will play."

Losing Smith, an uber-talented freshman and a steady defensive presence, would be a big blow for the Hogs against a team the caliber of Michigan State. However, there is at least a positive update in regards for Smith's help as he is considered "good to go" for Thanksgiving Day, according to Jon Rothstein.

Arkansas' Jordan Smith Jr. (wrist) practiced yesterday and should be "good to go" for Thursday's game against Michigan State in Detroit, per John Calipari.



DNP in last game.



Averages 13.2 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 23, 2026

Thompson has appeared to be Arkansas' best true point guard so far this year and was already getting extensive playing time prior to Smith's absence on Friday. If Smith is unable to play, Thompson would get his second straight start and another opportunity to prove himself as Arkansas' bona fide leader.

"Just a great playmaker" fellow freshman Abdou Toure said of Thompson. "He could shoot, pass, get down. Coach [has] been on him [about] passing the ball, so y'all see what he could do. You know, double, double, 11 assists, one turnover. That's just what he does."

Coleman said that Thompson has been "really good" so far.

"Davion does a good job of trying to find guys after we have driven a closeout, touched the paint, had another drive, touched the paint," Coleman said. "And it gets back to Dav, and now he can break down and find somebody and spray, throw a lob, and that's how we want to play."

Arkansas would certainly prefer for Smith to play on Thursday, but if he can't go, the UA offense seems to be in good hands with Thompson at the helm.

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