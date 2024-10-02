In Season of New Razorbacks, Calipari Highlights Two Returners
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Everyone is new on the basketball team for the Arkansas. The Razorback returners are few and far between. Coach John Calipari had no team, staff or schedule when he took the job in April.
Yet, when Calipari took the podium Tuesday, he made sure to highlight two people returning to the Razorbacks from the Eric Musselman era, one on the court and one off the court.
Forward Trevon Brazile, who initially entered the transfer portal, is one of only two players back from the 2023-2024 season (Lawson Blake will miss the entire season due to injury). Calipari is hoping to expand his skill set and make full use of his 6-foot-10, 230 pound frame.
"We’re trying to get him to be an attack player," Calipari said about Brazile. "[He's] not just a jump-shooter. He’s doing pretty good."
Sixty-eight of Brazile's 162 shot attempts from a year ago were from beyond the arc, or 42%. It's the highest percentage of his career across parts of three seasons with the Hogs. Brazile also only made 24-of-68 threes, a 35% clip.
Calipari also brought back Ronnie Brewer, Jr. as part of his coaching staff. Originally a Razorback player from 2004-06, Brewer picked up All-American honors in his final season before being selected in the first round of that year's NBA draft by the Utah Jazz.
Now Brewer will work under his second Razorbacks coach after joining Musselman's staff in 2021. Keeping him close to the program was dual purpose.
Beyond his vast basketball knowledge from a decade-long professional career, he holds knowledge about basketball in the state that no one else on the staff has having grown up in Arkansas and attended Fayetteville High School.
Calipari is counting on him to be a key part of his efforts to connect with the state. He plans for Brewer to be a major contributor in that role.
"He had great support in the community and I knew his ties with recruiting," Calipari said. "I told him, 'I want you… we need to know in Texas, in Dallas, in Kansas City, in St. Louis, Missouri, in Memphis, in our state, who are the best young players?' All the contacts he has and then I want to make sure he ties us to the former players,"
The Hogs are in action for the first time in a charity exhibition at Bud Walton Arena against the Kansas Jayhawks Oct. 25. A tipoff time and TV network have not been announced.