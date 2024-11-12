Calipari Lands Commitment From Highly Sought 5-Star Guard
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks continue to recruit at a higher level than most pundits thought with John Calipari's move to Arkansas.
With the addition of 5-star combo guard Meleek Thomas, Calipari now has Arkansas in the running for its second consecutive top-10 recruiting ranking which hasn't been done in the modern era. The 6-foot-4, 175 prospect is the No. 7 player in the nation for 2025, No. 1 shooting guard and No. 2 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247sports composite ranking.
Auburn, Alabama, Kansas, Kansas State, Pitt, and UConn wre fixtures in his recruitment. Thomas trimmed his list to the Razorbacks, Huskies and Panthers before his announcement .
The Pennsylvania native visited UConn in June but cancelled a visit Nate Oats at Alabama which was set to take place Sept. 27. The Razorbacks welcomed him in Oct. 5 as he witnessed the football team's upset victory over then No. 4 Tennessee. He also made several stops at Pitt.
Thomas transferred to Overtime Elite ove the summer to compete with other top college and professional prospects for his senior year. OTE gives students an opportunity to refine their skills before making the jump to whichever route they pursue.
As a junior at Lincoln Park in Midland, Pennsylvania, he averaged over 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals last season. With Overtime Elite, Thomas has become known as a high scoring guard averaging over 25 points per game with a 47% mark from three.