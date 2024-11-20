Razorbacks Might Have Played Role as Playoff Spoiler
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The margin for error in the race to make the expanded College Football Playoff seems to be slimmer than expected with two weeks left in the regular season.
As most expected, the road to the field of 12 would run through Fayetteville, Arkansas as four teams ranked in the preseason top-25 would visit Razorback Stadium this season. For Tennessee fans, their hopes of postseason lore become more bleak by the week.
The Volunteers' loss at Georgia last Saturday wasn't the true nail in the coffin most make it out to be. No, Tennessee's loss while ranked No. 4 nationally to Arkansas in early October might be what does them in as it pursues a national title for the first time since 1998.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava led an inspiring drive as time wound down but decided to run out of bounds as time expired which led to a 19-14 loss. At the time, Arkansas was a two-loss team after being defeated by a pair of preseason top 25 teams Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.
As the season progressed, the Razorbacks loss to the Cowboys in Stillwater left a stench as Mike Gundy's team has stumbled to a 3-7 record including seven straight losses. Tennessee's loss to Arkansas continues to look worse as it lost to other schools like LSU (34-10), Ole Miss (63-31) and Texas (20-10) who all held playoff hopes.
The big, powerful SEC might have multiple teams with bids but that early October loss might be the shot that keeps Tennessee out of the playoffs while Indiana receives a Cinderella run out of the deal. Curt Cignetti has coached the Hoosiers to an undefeated 10-0 record and a huge top-5 matchup against Ohio State in Columbus this week.
Indiana shouldn't be punished because of SEC bias or a predetermined 'easy' schedule. The fact is teams must win and get in and Tennessee simply didn't do that when it mattered.