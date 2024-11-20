Razorbacks Still Looking Forward to Potential Bowl, Sending Seniors off Right
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At this point in Arkansas' season in 2023, the team was already mathematically eliminated from a bowl at 3-7. The 44-20 win over Florida International will go down in the record books a relatively inconsequential win.
The Razorbacks will face another Conference USA opponent. The game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in 2024 has far greater consequences. Sitting at five wins, the Hogs have two chances to get the sixth win required for Arkansas to reach another bowl.
The ESPN FPI gives Arkansas a 94% chance to win against Louisiana Tech, while just a 36% chance to win on the road at Missouri, something that the Hogs have never done in six attempts.
Despite the allure of bowl being diminished in recent years, for returning players who were part of the 4-8 team from a year ago, getting to postseason play still has plenty of meaning.
"That’s ultimately what you play for," guard Josh Braun said. "When you start your season, that’s the first goal is to get bowl-eligible because if you can’t get bowl-eligible you can’t progress any further in your goals. I’ve never won a bowl game. The last time I went to a bowl was in 2021 [with Florida]. I’m definitely excited to secure the win and get a bowl birth and see where we end up."
For others in their first year at Arkansas, its another chance to play with the team again and to send the seniors out with a final hurrah.
"This will be the last time that this team will be together as one," linebacker Stephen Dix said. "It’s going to change next year. Because of senior night, sending these seniors out the right way because they all deserve a bowl game."
Only two players (Hudson Clark and Eric Gregory) have been here for six years and will be the final members of the Chad Morris era who will both play their final game at Razorback Stadium.
"Guys like Hudson Clark and Eric Gregory have been here for six years," Braun said. "[They] have been through a lot of ups and downs, this is a great opportunity for us to give them a green sendoff."
Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.