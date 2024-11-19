Calipari Remains Confident with Seven Hogs' Rotation Players
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Every time an Arkansas player hit the floor, a sudden shiver probably went through most fans. With Jonas Aidoo and Trevon Brazile injured, Arkansas' nine was suddenly trimmed to seven and could ill afford to lose anyone else.
John Calipari has been a proponent of only carrying nine players in the rotation, now that depth being put to the test early.
Karter Knox hurt his finger in the first half against Pacific and although he came back later in the game, Calipari admitted postgame that he "almost dislocated his finger or might have."
Calipari remained bullish that his team can still function with just six players.
"What if he didn’t come back and we have six," Calipari said. "Six happy guys."
The Hogs also found themselves in some foul trouble midway through the second half. Boogie Fland and Adou Thiero, the two leading scorers on the night, both had three fouls with over 13 minutes left. Zvonimir Ivisic picked up his third foul with 13 minutes left. Knox picked up his third foul a few minutes later. Arkansas was flirting with fire.
The score was just 67-61 and the Razorbacks found itself with seven players, three of them with three fouls and in a close game.
Arkansas' defense finally clamped down and held Pacific to just 11 points for the rest of the game while only committing three fouls.
"I like playing without fouling," Calipari said. "You give them six fouls a half because they are never in the bonus then. That’s how I like it."
The Tigers never entered the double bonus at any point in the game and none of the three players ever picked up its fourth foul. Arkansas attempted 23 free throws in the second half compared to Pacific's 11.
The players know that with a shortened rotation means even something as small as a referee's whistle could have a huge impact on the game.
"We definitely had to be conditioned [and] staying disciplined," Fland said. "Some of us got into foul trouble, myself included. Just locking in and staying with the game plan and executing it."
Arkansas could be in a similar situation again when the Hogs take on Little Rock. Aidoo and Brazile's status remain unclear. Tipoff is scheduled 8 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.